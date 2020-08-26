Western Kentucky men’s golf head coach Chan Metts and women’s golf head coach Adam Gary announced Wednesday their upcoming Fall 2020 schedules.
Each program currently has four events on the docket for the fall season. Tournaments and tournament dates are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lady Topper golf team is slated to be the first WKU squad to return to competition since March 10, when baseball, softball, men’s golf and women’s golf were all in action prior to the cancellation of spring sports.
WKU will head to the USA Intercollegiate for the fourth consecutive year on Sept. 5 to play in the three-day event hosted by South Alabama. The Lady Toppers have a storied history at the tournament as graduate senior Mary Joiner won the individual title in 2018 and sophomore Sarah Arnold finished in second in 2019.
The women’s squad will head back to Alabama for the Hoover Country Club Invitational hosted by Conference USA opponent UAB on Sept. 20-21. It will be the first UAB event the Lady Toppers have played in since the 2015-16 season. For its third event, the team will compete in the Jupiter Women’s Invitational hosted by Florida Atlantic on Oct. 11-12.
Rounding out the fall season, WKU will compete in the Mercer Invitational in Macon, Ga., on Nov. 9-10. The Lady Toppers have seen success at Mercer’s events in the past, including a second-place finish as a team at the 2017 Idle Hour Collegiate Championship and Joiner taking home the individual title as freshman in 2016.
WKU men's golf will start its fall season just one week after the women, traveling to Choudrant, La., for the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate hosted by Louisiana Tech. The three-day event will begin on Sept. 13. The last time the Hilltoppers competed in a tournament hosted by Louisiana Tech was in 2016-17 when WKU finished tied for seventh at Squire Creek Country Club.
The Hilltoppers are going to return to the Graeme McDowell Invitational hosted by UAB in late September, the site of former Hilltopper Linus Lo’s first career win. Lo earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors for his 9-under 207 performance in the first event of the 2019 season.
WKU will also be returning to familiar territory in Murfreesboro, Tenn., for the Intercollegiate at The Grove. In 2019, the Tops tied for third and finished six shots in front of defending, back-to-back Conference USA champions and tournament host Middle Tennessee. The Hilltoppers will wrap up the season at the Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational hosted by West Virginia on Oct. 19-20.
