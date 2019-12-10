Kenny Cooper is not eligible to play for Western Kentucky this season.
The university released a statement Tuesday saying, "WKU senior guard Kenny Cooper’s appeal for a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA has been denied. He will not be eligible this season.”
Now the Hilltoppers (7-3) must move on with Taveion Hollingsworth as the team’s primary point guard the rest of the year.
“We have to move on from it,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said during a news conference Friday before the team hosted Arkansas this weekend. “We have to be able to move on from it. Whatever adjustments we have to make, we have to make those adjustments. We’ve already played nine games, that’s almost a third of the season. It’s where we’re at with it right now.”
And now WKU knows for certain it’ll be without Cooper, who Stansbury banked on having available as a key piece this season.
Cooper transferred from Lipscomb in the summer seeking to gain immediate eligibility on the grounds that his head coach at Lipscomb left to take the same position at Belmont. Cooper was a point guard for three seasons in Nashville and had 381 total assists. He averaged 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds and shot 43 percent for his career while helping lead the Bison to the 2019 NIT championship game.
Stansbury believed enough time would pass for Cooper to be eligible by the start of the season, but it took until early December before a decision was made by the NCAA.
Cooper will have to redshirt this season and will be free to play next year as a graduate senior, even if he chooses to play somewhere other than WKU.
That leaves Stansbury to work permanently with his secondary plan of using Hollingsworth and Jordan Rawls at the point. The junior Hollingsworth has moved from his primary shooting guard role to handle most point duties, while Rawls – a reclassified freshman – has been serviceable off the bench.
Hollingsworth has averaged 13.5 points with 33 assists against 31 turnovers. Rawls is averaging 19.1 minutes off the bench and 1.7 assists per game.
The news comes at a time when the Hilltoppers have well over a week until their next game Dec. 17, an exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan.
WKU’s 86-79 overtime win over Arkansas on Saturday was the first home game since Nov. 18. WKU played five games on the road between three contests in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a trip to Nashville to play Louisville and a visit to Dayton, Ohio, against Wright State.
“It’ll be a different kind of practice schedule this week around finals. It will give us a chance to practice some,” Stansbury said. “We probably had our first tough, real practice on Thursday. We felt like we had a day’s rest and wasn’t traveling as much. It’ll give us some time to do some things and keep making adjustments and find ways to get better.”
Hollingsworth is coming off his best game of the year with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in WKU’s win against Arkansas. The Lexington native also said this week is important for his continued progress becoming WKU’s point guard.
“That means I have to put more work into the point guard position,” Hollingsworth said. “Trying to cut back on the sloppy turnovers I’m having and trying to control the game more. I struggle a bit with controlling the game. I try to get too into things.”
