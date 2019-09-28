The last time football appeared fun at Western Kentucky, it was the Hilltoppers offense zipping up and down the field.
But on this Saturday night, Jeremy Darvin had the most fun he’s ever had playing football – and he’s a defensive tackle who put on a show with everyone else on WKU’s defense.
So, while the Hilltoppers continue to search for answers on offense with Ty Storey as the starting quarterback moving forward, the defense is proving to be one of the best in Conference USA and something fun to watch at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“It was amazing,” Darvin said after WKU’s 20-13 win over UAB on Saturday night. “Probably the most fun game I’ve ever played. I thought playing in Nashville the last game was fun, but this was amazing.”
WKU (2-2 overall, 2-0 C-USA) held UAB to 13 points and intercepted quarterback Tyler Johnston III four times. Linebacker Kyle Bailey had two picks, Trae Meadows had another and Darvin collected his first interception of his football career. The Nashville native also had a sack and the second of Deangelo Malone’s sacks on Tyler Johnston sealed WKU’s victory in front of 20,304 in attendance.
UAB (3-1, 0-1) entered as the reigning C-USA champions, unbeaten and averaging 30 points per game. Saturday’s victory moved the Hilltoppers to 2-0 in conference play and reignited a sense of excitement that lacked all of last season under a different regime.
WKU’s lone home win in 2018 was in front of just over 6,000 in a meaningless game against UTEP.
“This was a great team win, great program win,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “Just really felt like our kids wanted this one really bad. To be 2-0 in the conference gives us a lot of momentum moving forward. We needed to get this one.”
The Hilltoppers defense bailed out a WKU offense that produced just 222 yards. The defense had eight total tackles for loss, three sacks, held the Blazers to 5-of-13 on third down and 1-of-3 on fourth down attempts.
Storey took a sack late in the fourth quarter that moved WKU out of field goal range that would’ve potentially put the game out of reach for UAB. But the Hilltoppers defense stepped up with a sack from Darvin and Malone to seal the win.
In two conference games, WKU hasn’t allowed a single touchdown and just three field goals in the second half.
“Everyone was flying around and making plays,” Darvin said. “That’s what we expect coming into the season and hopefully we can carry that on.”
Ty Storey earned the starting nod and finished 15-of-24 with 189 passing yards and two touchdowns. His 7-yard completion to Jahcour Pearson with 11:17 left in the game put the Toppers up for good.
Storey was also asked to run significantly with 13 carries, one more than running back Gaej Walker.
“Feels good,” Storey said. “Just going out there, knowing we had a really good defense to back us up, we did what we had to do.”
Western Kentucky took a 13-10 lead into the locker room after a pretty even first half. UAB struck first with a field goal and WKU responded with a drive to the UAB 3-yard line. But a 15-yard penalty backed WKU up to the 18 and the Hilltoppers settled for a field goal.
UAB chewed seven-and-a-half minutes off the clock with a 15-play drive capped by Spencer Brown’s 2-yard touchdown run.
The Hilltoppers then tied it when Joshua Simon caught a pass from Storey in the left flat and dragged a Blazers defender into the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown reception.
WKU’s defense came through again when Jeremy Darvin stepped in front of a screen pass and intercepted Tyler Johnston to set the Hilltoppers up with solid field position.
They reached the UAB 9, but another penalty backed them into a second field goal chance. Munson booted a 27-yarder to move WKU into its first lead at 13-10.
WKU had recovered just one fumble in its first three games, but the defense made a statement with three interceptions off Johnston in the first half. Kyle Bailey had two picks, his second of which shut down UAB’s late drive before halftime.
UAB tied it with a field goal to open the third quarter while WKU’s offense sputtered to consecutive three-and-outs on both drives in the frame. The Hilltoppers had just 117 yards of offense entering the fourth quarter.
That’s when Storey finally got in a groove and led an 8-play, 62-yard drive ending with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jahcour Pearson. Storey went 5-of-6 through the air for 56 yards on the drive.
Storey was the assumed starter ever since it was announced Steven Duncan would miss the rest of the season with a broken foot, but Helton never publicly shared who would open the game against the Blazers. The quarterback introduction was even removed from WKU’s pregame starting lineup video on the Jumbotron.
Storey competed with Duncan throughout fall camp for the starting job, but it was Duncan who won it on a gut feeling by the head coach. Three games into the season, Storey played one snap on a designed run at FIU on Sept. 7. The graduate senior who transferred from Arkansas learned Friday he would be the starter Saturday, and although it took a while for the offense to move, Storey carried WKU to a win with his arm and his feet.
“I thought he did what I expected him to do being a veteran player,” Helton said of his QB. “He was poised. He’s the type of quarterback that’s going to move around and try to create and he did that tonight. Made a couple of big throws in critical times that we needed to make.
“He managed the offense well and I think he’s got a lot of good football ahead of him.”
UP NEXT
WKU travels to Old Dominion this Saturday for a 5 p.m. CDT kickoff in Norfolk, Va. The Monarchs lost to East Carolina on Saturday 24-21.
NOTES
Tyson Helton earned his first home win as the head coach for WKU. … WKU leads the series with UAB 4-3. Their last matchup came in 2014 before the Blazers' program was shut down for two seasons. … WKU snapped UAB's five-game winning streak … The Hilltoppers haven't allowed a touchdown against a conference opponent in the second half this season. … Announced attendance was 20,304.
