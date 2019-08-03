An idea that sparked from an internet find gave Western Kentucky’s defensive linemen a fresh change of pace practicing fundamentals before fall camp.
And if it makes that unit even marginally better, coaches Jimmy Lindsey and Kenny Martin say bringing in a mixed martial arts trainer for two days would make it all worth it.
A few days before spring practice, WKU’s defensive line went through a two-day training session with MMA specialist Bruce Lombard on quickening and tightening hand maneuvers.
“That was a great experience,” defensive end Demetrius Cain said. “We never had that (training) come to Western or anything like that, so having that experience was great.”
Sometimes a team will bring in a new voice or change the teaching style if it can make the difference in sharpening players’ skills.
Lindsey, WKU's defensive ends coach, found Lombard and his new MMA and football cross training system he’s titled MMAFx. Lombard’s method crosses hand skills used in combat sports that are similar to football, specifically for defensive linemen and linebackers in pass rush and run stopping.
MMAFx Hand Fighting & Hand Speed training seminar w/ @WKUFootball coaches & players. Steering wheel drill. Blending arm insert wipe and unicorn techniques. Great two days w/ A+ class act program and Coaches! @CoachLindsey @Coach_Martin95 #dline #widereceivers #football #coaches pic.twitter.com/jLNHYEG1BA— Bruce Lombard (@LombardMMA) July 25, 2019
This training is gaining popularity in the NFL and college level. Lombard comes out of State College, Pa., at Penn State and recently worked a similar session with the University of Oklahoma before his two days at WKU.
Head coach Tyson Helton said he’s seen this specialized training or something similar anywhere he’s coached. Most of that knowledge is taught specifically by defensive line coaches. When Helton was an offensive coordinator at WKU from 2014-15, Ken Delgado was the defensive ends coach for the Hilltoppers and emphasized samurai and other eastern martial arts hand skills.
“The faster your hands are, the tougher it is to block somebody,” Helton said. “It applies to your defensive linemen, your linebackers, and your receivers can use it as well. More and more teams have done that in the NFL and college. It’s just teaching those guys hand placement and leverage points to quickening your hands up.”
Lombard came in the first day and worked a three-hour session with the coaches before introducing the techniques to players.
“It was tiring,” defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin said. “He tried to get us together so we could understand the process and bring it to our guys throughout the year. It’s always good to learn it so you know his vocabulary and learn the way he teaches it, so we can all be on the same page.
“It’s always good to get fresh technique and a fresh voice in here so the guys can click in and be more in tune with where we’re going.”
Lombard’s system brought a new way of teaching the common rushing techniques like the swim and rip moves, but emphasized tightness and quickness.
“It’s just about being quick in hand movements and keeping everything tight and precise, not a lot of wasted motion,” Lindsey said.
Defensive line is projected to be one of WKU’s more stable positions this fall. All-American Juwuan Jones and DeAngelo Malone will anchor the defensive end positions and Jaylon George returns at defensive tackle. Jeremy Darvin and Jalen Madden are the two front-runners to fill the other tackle void left by Evan Sayner and Julien Lewis.
“The kids really liked it,” Lindsey said. “They ask every day if we’re going to work it, depending on the practice schedule if we can fit it in.”
