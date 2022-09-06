The Western Kentucky volleyball program has made tremendous strides under Travis Hudson.
If it hadn’t, it would’ve taken him about a century to get the Hilltoppers to where they are now, instead of 28 years.
Hudson is currently sitting at 699 wins in his career and has a chance at a milestone victory while home at E.A. Diddle Arena this weekend in the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational. WKU will host Northern Kentucky on Thursday, Toledo on Friday and Austin Peay on Saturday.
“It still seems kind of impossible, to be honest,” Hudson said. “I take a lot of pride in the fact that I’ve done it all at one place. I take a lot of pride in the fact that I’ve done it at a place that we won seven games my first year. When I went 7-26 my first year, I don’t think anybody thought we’d be in a position to celebrate No. 700. Let’s see, how many years if you win seven at a time? That’s 100 years it would’ve taken at that rate.
“It’s just been an honor of my lifetime to do it here at my alma mater. Hopefully we can get that one while we’re here at home over the next few weeks and get that behind us and get on with our season.”
Hudson entered this year – his 28th as WKU’s head coach – with a 693-218 record. His 693 wins entering the year ranked 20th among active coaches across all of NCAA volleyball and 10th in Division I, and his .761 winning percentage was 12th among active Division I coaches – it ranked 18th-best among Division I coaches all-time.
WKU was coming off a 28-2 2021 season and its seventh Conference USA regular-season and C-USA Tournament titles in eight seasons in the league. The Hilltoppers have finished in the AVCA Top 25 final rankings the last three years, have gone 83-5 during that stretch and are one of two programs in the nation currently to have 20 or more consecutive 20-win seasons.
The Hilltoppers are off to a strong start to the 2022 season, despite having to replace several key players from the last few years. WKU is 6-1 and ranked No. 21 nationally, with its only loss coming to a top-five Louisville at home in front of over 3,800 fans – a much different feel than when Hudson got started in 1995.
“To tell you about what it was like in that first year, I was talking to our media relations person – Dan Wallenberg, he’s now at Ohio State and really a good friend of mine, too – and we were talking about 4,000 people being here for the Louisville game and all that. He said that, as our media relations guy in that first year, he used to hand out stats to all the fans because there was only six or eight of them there – that was all the people in the building. He’d give me a copy and then he’d just hand them out to the fans because that was the only people here.
“It’s come a long way since then. Trust me, I put those stat sheets down as quick as I could. When he would hand me mine, I was looking for a fan to give it to as well because those were some tough times, but it was all part of this great journey.”
The Hilltoppers opened the season with straight-set victories over Miami-Ohio, Bradley and Kansas City at the Bradley Tournament in Peoria, Ill., before the loss to then-No. 3 Louisville 3-0. WKU followed with wins over DePaul, Bowling Green and Northern Kentucky at the Hampton Inn Invitational in Bowling Green, Ohio, last weekend.
“We’re really, really happy with where we are. We are still very much a work in progress, but my teams have, through the years it seems like, made a big transition in weeks three and four for the better, and hopefully we can do that this weekend,” Hudson said. “We won three really good matches this weekend that are going to benefit us. We beat two preseason conference favorites in two good volleyball leagues and the team that was picked third in the Big East. It was a great weekend for us, but we have to grind to win those kinds right now and this weekend will be much the same playing the teams we’re playing.”
The first opportunity for Hudson to claim his 700th win will come at 6 p.m. Thursday against the Norse, which they beat Saturday 3-0.
While its been over 27 years since Hudson’s first victory – a 3-2 decision against Seton Hall he called a "relief" at the time, which he still has a Daily News newspaper clipping from framed in his office – he doesn’t feel he’s changed much.
His program has since his early years, however.
“I’m the same dude that won seven games my first year,” Hudson said. “I won nine games my third year. In this day and age, you get fired if you win nine games in your third year. … It gives you a little glimpse of everything that’s wrong in college athletics today, because some pretty special things can happen if you allow culture to be built.
“There’s just so many people that have put so much into this on the administrative side, from the fan base – we’ve got people in the stands that started coming 20 years ago and have gone on this ride with us. One of my great joys in life, when we were at Bradley two weeks ago, we had three of my former players from way back that came to watch our team play. Just to see the pride that they had in what this program is now is everything to me because they dreamt it first. They’re the ones that did the work to start laying bricks and build this things. To see them still fully invested in our program and come out and watch with such pride something they helped create is one of the really, really cool parts of this journey for me.”