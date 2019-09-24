After shooting a career low 36-hole score on Monday, Western Kentucky men’s golfer Linus Lo followed it up with his first career victory, winning UAB’s Graeme McDowell Invitational on Tuesday. WKU finished 10th as a team at the par-72, 7,293-yard Greystone Golf & Country Club – Greystone Founders Course.
“It feels really awesome to finally get that win,” Lo said in a news release. “I’ve been close many times, and for it to finally happen feels amazing.”
Heading into the final round, Lo was tied for first and ahead of second place by just one stroke at 6-under-par. He carded three birdies and 15 pars in the last round.
The senior defeated individuals from No. 17 South Carolina, No. 19 North Florida and No. 35 Arkansas State, including No. 81 on Golf Stats individual rankings, Ryan Hall. He became the first Hilltopper since 2015, other than Billy Tom Sargent, to win an individual title.
“For Linus to get his first win on such a tough course is awesome and shows that he certainly has what it takes,” WKU coach Chan Metts said. “He played three really nice rounds and stayed mistake free which is a huge key on that golf course. To put yourself in the position he did after the first day and come out today and respond like that with another nice round is such a great way to begin his senior campaign.”
Shooting another 3-under-par score of 69 was fellow senior Tom Bevington. The England native finished his last nine holes of the tournament with six birdies, two pars and a bogey.
Rounding out WKU’s final round scores were Chase Landrum and Dawson McDaniel. Landrum posted a score of 79 while McDaniel finished the day at 8-over 80. Freshman Luke Fuller carded a final round 83.
WKU shot 9-over 297 in the final round, led by the pair of under-par senior scores. The Hilltoppers’ 54-hole team total was a score of 892.
“We were just looking to find a starting point for this team,” Metts said. “We certainly took some things away that we need to do better in order to play our best golf, and the best thing I saw this week is how hard this team fights.”
North Florida won the team title after shooting 2-under 286 in the final round for a cumulative 54-hole total of 14-under 850.
The Hilltoppers will be back in action on Monday at Western Carolina’s JT Poston Invitational in Cullowhee, N.C.
Results – Final
T1. Linus Lo – 69, 69, 69 – 207
T47. Tom Bevington – 79, 76, 69 – 224
T56. Chase Landrum – 71, 76, 79 – 226
T85. Dawson McDaniel – 74, 81, 80 – 236
96. Luke Fuller – 78, 82, 83 – 243
