The first opportunity at a championship slipped away from Western Kentucky as it watched North Texas celebrate a regular-season conference title on its home floor on Sunday.
Taveion Hollingsworth’s missed free throws with five seconds remaining gets inevitably magnified because that’s how close the championship was, once again offering validation to Rick Stansbury’s broken-record emphasis about zero margins for error.
Sunday’s overtime loss was another exhibit of that margin on full display. WKU’s five conference losses have come by a combined margin of 26 points. The Hilltoppers' last two losses have come in overtime and two losses at Florida Atlantic and FIU earlier in the year were by four points each.
WKU (19-10 overall, 12-5 C-USA) returns to FIU to close the regular season Saturday at 6 p.m. CST in Miami. Without a regular-season championship or the C-USA Tournament’s top seed to play for, WKU can still take the No. 2 seed in the tournament with a win.
Missing out on that championship isn’t going to change the mentality that has produced such tight contests this season.
“Doesn’t change what we’re trying to do,” WKU forward Carson Williams told the Daily News after the 78-72 loss in Denton, Texas. “We’re coming out to fight regardless of whether we’re fighting for first place or last place. That’s the kind of players we’ve got in this locker room, so don’t expect to see anything different.”
Even with a shallow bench, WKU’s margin in losses for the 2019-20 conference season has been smaller than any season under Stansbury.
Factoring in one more regular-season game, WKU’s 26 combined point margin in defeat this season is the fewest with Stansbury as coach. The Hilltoppers lost seven conference games last year by a combined 34 points. Although WKU lost four conference games in the 2017-18 season, they combined for 61 points, the last two losses accounting for 46 points.
His first season at WKU included nine conference losses.
“We’ve been in a bunch of them,” Stansbury said on his Monday radio show about playing in tight games. “Our margin for winning and losing has been zero. Four our guys to go down there and compete and put themselves in that position to have an opportunity, that’s all you can ask for.”
Hilltoppers to play at Wichita State in 2020-21
WKU’s associate athletic director for communications Zach Greenwell announced on Stansbury’s radio show Monday night that WKU will play at Wichita State next season.
The game is a one-game matchup in Wichita, Kan., and the Daily News has learned WKU may receive approximately $90,000-$95,000 for the game.
WKU is 3-2 all-time against Wichita State with the last meeting coming in a midnight contest in 2013 in Kansas.
WKU’s current nonconference schedule next season includes home games against Rhode Island, Belmont, Eastern Kentucky and Wright State. Road games will be trips to Louisville, Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech, Wichita State and a neutral site tournament at the Cayman Islands Classic, which is reported to feature Ole Miss, Kansas State, Miami, Oregon State, Nevada, Northern Illinois and LaSalle.
