One week after Tyson Helton announced Western Kentucky quarterback Steven Duncan would likely miss the season, the Hilltoppers coach confirmed Duncan’s timeline and his decision on a replacement still isn’t set in stone.
Although the Hilltoppers coach says graduate transfer Ty Storey is the “obvious choice,” he still remains open to the idea of playing multiple quarterbacks if the situation allows.
WKU (1-2) has had two weeks to prepare whoever starts at quarterback for Saturday’s 6 p.m. CT home game against UAB. The Hilltoppers are coming off a bye week where Helton said he stayed behind in Bowling Green while his assistants hit the recruiting trail. He said that time was spent for extra prep for the Blazers and to further evaluate the quarterback situation.
“Still working through that,” Helton said during his weekly news conference. “I have an idea of about how I want it to go. I don’t think it’s going to be a one-man show, though it could be. Just like with Steven and Ty, I wanted to get Ty in there and it didn’t work out like I wanted it to. Ty is kind of the older guy and the obvious choice, but we have some other guys I like that we bring to the table with KT (Kevaris Thomas) and (Davis) Shanley.”
Duncan had surgery last Monday to repair a cracked bone in his left foot. Duncan’s injury occurred in the second half of WKU’s 38-21 loss to Louisville in Nashville on Sept. 14, and X-rays the next day revealed WKU’s starting quarterback for the first three games would need surgery.
Duncan can still apply for a medical redshirt and retain two years of eligibility if he seeks that option.
Before the injury, Helton put his confidence in Duncan’s upside despite mediocre quarterback play before the bye week. The redshirt junior led WKU to 23 points per game and completed 70-of-119 pass attempts for 790 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions. Two of his five turnovers were returned by interception or fumble for a touchdown in two different games.
Duncan’s successor is assumed to be Storey, the graduate transfer from Arkansas who competed neck-and-neck with Duncan for the starting job in fall camp. Helton acknowledges the veteran who used to play in the Southeastern Conference is the obvious choice, but said the redshirt sophomore Shanley and redshirt freshman Thomas still have an opportunity for playing time.
“We’re still working through that so you could see multiple guys out there,” Helton said. “The biggest thing is finding the balance and finding the rhythm that the offense is flowing. If it takes multiple guys to do that, then that’s what we’ll do. If one guy has the hot hand and he’s got the rhythm, we’ll stay with that guy.”
Helton shared similar thoughts when Duncan won the starting job over Storey – he wanted to involve the new quarterback when available. Instead, Duncan played all but one offensive snap through the first quarter of the year. Storey had a rushing attempt at FIU on Sept. 7 for no gain. He threw for 1,560 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions in nine games for the Razorbacks in 2018.
Helton likes the similarities of running and passing skills shared by Storey, Shanley and Thomas. He said they each fit the system and particular personnel groupings won’t have to be created to fit them.
“I think the options we have with the three quarterbacks are very similar,” Helton said. “They all can run and they all can throw. I don’t think the package changes for each guy. It’s just the system. They’re running the system. We’ll have to get through that and see. It’ll probably be more of a game time decision.”
Rogers-Anderson, Crawford leave program
Latheron “LA” Rogers-Anderson has left the WKU program. The junior defensive back announced via Twitter over the weekend he entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and he is no longer listed on WKU’s online roster. The Daily News confirmed the departure on Monday.
The Sumter, S.C., native played in 19 games during the first two seasons of his WKU career. He played in seven games as a freshman on special teams and appeared in all 12 games in 2018 on special teams and made three tackles.
He didn’t see any playing time in WKU’s three games before leaving the program.
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Robert Crawford has also voluntarily left the team. Crawford, a Nashville native, recorded three tackles in eight games last season coming off a redshirt season.
