The final game at E.A. Diddle Arena means something different for Western Kentucky’s top two seniors. Playing as a prep star at Warren Central, Savage at one point believed his last game had already happened in the local arena, but his college career took another turn and brought him home.
Camron Justice was one of the best scorers in Kentucky high school basketball history, became a journeyman in college and now ends his career back in his home state.
And it’s been their senior season that has probably produced the most palpable growth as individuals and increased their value for the 2020 Hilltoppers (18-9, 11-4).
Savage’s consistency and evolution as a basketball player and Justice’s body – simple as that may sound – have each been crucial in WKU’s opportunity at a Conference USA regular-season championship with three games remaining. With the last two contests coming on the road, the final game in Diddle Arena comes Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Louisiana Tech (20-7, 11-4).
“This year has been full of hurdles,” Savage said. “Everybody had to adjust their role coming in and midway through the season, everybody flipped their script and are playing for the team now. We’ve (become) closer as a team and bonded in that locker room and talked for hours. It helped me as a person mature.”
WKU will honor Savage, Justice, forward Matt Horton, student-manager turned player Evan Stack and manager Jacob Hayslip before Thursday’s game against the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech is a half-game behind WKU in the C-USA standings in a tight race for the regular-season title with North Texas.
Taking care of business one more time at Diddle Arena, a place WKU is 11-2 this season, would send Savage and Justice out on the right foot.
“This atmosphere has been unreal,” Justice said. “I’ve only been here for a year but from the time I stepped foot on campus, I knew there was an aura there. It’s just unbelievable. There’s a business side to this. It’s not about it being the last college game in this arena.”
Savage is the local kid who played Region 4 Tournament games at Diddle Arena for Warren Central. He played six games there for the Dragons, losing his final game in the 2015 region championship to Bowling Green in 2015.
The son of Austin Peay great Jermaine Savage, Jared wasn’t heavily recruited by WKU and opted to play for his father’s college coach David Loos in Clarksville, Tenn. He helped Austin Peay make a run to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament by hitting 19 3-pointers across four games during his freshman season.
As a sophomore in 2016-17, he scored 24 points against the Hilltoppers in his first game back to Diddle Arena. It soon became Savage’s home when Loos retired and the 6-foot-5 guard/forward combo transferred to WKU.
“I ended my high school career here,” Savage said. “I didn’t want to, but that’s how the story was (written) and I’m glad I got to come back home and end my college career here. Bittersweet and I’m glad I end it here.”
For two seasons, Savage has been the most consistent player in starting every single game and averaging over 34 minutes per game. Known as a 3-point shooter, Savage averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds with 14 blocked shots as a redshirt junior. With Charles Bassey becoming one of the most dominant inside presences in college basketball as a freshman, Savage wasn’t asked to change his game to fit schemes in the paint. The team even knew as the next season rolled around, it would have Carson Williams in that position with Bassey.
But like every other role on the team, Savage’s changed when Bassey’s season ended with an injury in December right before conference play.
Beyond improving his 3-point shooting accuracy from 36 percent to 40 percent this season, he’s now leading the team with 8.2 rebounds in conference play and has a team-best 30 blocked shots. Savage had his first of four double-doubles Jan. 16 against Old Dominion and has even more near-double-doubles with several games with eight or nine rebounds.
His best so far has been the 24-point, 16-rebound performance against UTSA on Feb. 15.
“He’s evolving who he is and his makeup,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “He’s learned now how to take that work ethic and put it into toughness on the court. I can see that when he first got here. He comes from a good family and a disciplined dad. Good parents. He makes all the right decisions off the court, that’s why he’s graduated and has consistency in everything he does. It’s good to see him grow in areas you knew he could grow into.”
Savage is the reserved, quiet personality who would take a bow and tree stand with him to a deserted island if given the option. But his biggest steps have been vocal leadership on the court. And while Justice is the graduate senior with equal experience to Savage, he’s leaned on the Bowling Green native as the glue guy.
“This had been his team longer than it had been mine and he took the biggest jump out of everybody when things went south for us in the middle of the year,” Justice said. “We really needed somebody to step up and grab some boards and be a guy that can do multiple things. Coach challenged him with that and he accepted it from the get-go. He’s been running well with it.”
Justice has had time to be more observant this season, but not by his choosing. He was brought to WKU as a graduate transfer to shoot 3s and add experience and depth to an experienced lineup.
The Hindman native is the third-leading scorer in Kentucky high school basketball history and won Mr. Basketball in 2015 out of Knott County Central and made 393 3-pointers. He played two seasons at Vanderbilt, then transferred to IUPUI where he hit 90 triples as a redshirt junior.
He was immediately eligible to come back to his home state this season and was expected to offer that same lethal shot, but it’s dropped a bit this year as back injuries have plagued him from any rhythm. The 6-3 guard is 40-of-127 (31.5 percent) from beyond the arc, but his role has also changed as the team dynamic has adjusted.
“A lot of people label me as a shooter, but to be completely honest I haven’t shot the ball well this year,” Justice said. “It’s been kind of frustrating, but with that I can’t be a one-dimensional guy. I have to do a lot more things for this team to win. … Hopefully one day this slump will break and I can help this team better than I am right now.”
A bulging disc in his back at the start of 2020 kept him from contributing well in three games against UAB, Middle Tennessee and Old Dominion. He reaggravated the back during WKU’s road losses in Florida and didn’t play for a game and a half on that trip.
“A lot of injuries and things I’ve had to go through that definitely didn’t go as I planned it,” Justice said. “I wouldn’t say anything in life goes as you planned it and for anybody else coming up, I would just tell them don’t look at anybody else’s journey and think your journey is supposed to look like that. Everybody has their own road that they follow and it don’t matter how you get to the top, just keep grinding that road out.”
Because Stansbury knows what Justice’s potential can be if he hits the first 3-point shot, his value on the court hasn’t changed offensively, but his body and presence has meant more to the team with a thin and inexperienced bench when he’s been healthy and available.
Justice hasn’t participated in a full, physical practices since that injury, but instead the team has done what it can to keep limit his opportunities to reinjure the back.
Since Justice’s injury, junior Josh Anderson has moved into the starting lineup while the graduate senior still comes in to play over 21 minutes per game. He started both games at UTEP and UTSA when Anderson dealt with illness.
“His body at 75 percent is better than no body at all,” Stansbury said. “All the games he’s won, those kind of guys rise to the top and I have great confidence in him and I expect to believe he’s going to play his best basketball down the stretch for us right now.”
