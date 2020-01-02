The Hilltoppers are still working on a new identity post Charles Bassey.
Their first try at it was a more than commendable effort in an overtime loss at Rhode Island on Dec. 21, but the next week was about the worst first half Western Kentucky could’ve drawn up against Belmont.
It’s clear shifting to a guard-heavy lineup is taking time to figure out.
“We have to figure out ways to continue to take advantage of who we are and it’s very obvious we have to score some points,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “We’re not going to get into a slugfest in the half court defensively. We have to be able to score some points. The other night, 24 points at halftime isn’t efficient enough.”
Finding that rhythm is even more crucial now as conference play begins with North Texas visiting E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday night at 6 p.m., a game nationally broadcast on ESPNU. The conference slate begins WKU’s quest to live up to the preseason selection as the overwhelming favorite to win the league, but that was before the loss of Bassey.
WKU (7-5) has lost both games since losing its star center Bassey to a season-ending injury. With that loss comes the absence of the best defensive presence in C-USA and an automatic double-double on the stat sheet.
That first test came with WKU fighting back down 11 points in the second half at Rhode Island before losing by four in overtime. But then came Belmont, where the Toppers shot 1-of-12 from the 3-point line in the first half and trailed nearly the whole game.
WKU had eight assists and shot 34 percent for the game. They were also outrebounded by double digits facing 6-11 center Nick Muszynski. That’ll be another challenge against Mean Green 6-10 forward Zachary Simmons, who Stansbury called the best post player in C-USA now with Bassey out.
“We lost a major piece to the team and it’s applied some pressure and maybe guys aren’t trusting like they should,” WKU senior guard Camron Justice said. “We have to keep blending together and make plays for each other instead of for themselves.”
The 24 points WKU scored in the first half and the 19-point defeat were all season-lows second only to the loss against Louisville. Stansbury called it uncharacteristic regardless of Bassey’s absence.
“We have to continue to adjust who we are,” Stansbury said. “It can all stand a little if you score differently. But now we’re not scoring as much just throwing it to that post, we have to get that ball moving and it starts with body movement.”
North Texas (6-7) has won two straight entering Thursday’s nationally televised game. The Mean Green’s record can be misleading, with Ken Pomeroy’s advanced statistical measurement ranking their first 12 opponents as the fifth-toughest schedule in the nation. Their nonconference slate included losses to Dayton (ninth in Ken Pomeroy), Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Arkansas, then-No. 15 Utah State and then-25th ranked VCU.
North Texas has made 116 3-pointers through 13 games and ranks 32nd nationally at 37.9 percent shooting behind the arc.
Junior point guard Javion Hamlet is averaging 6.1 assists in his last six games while averaging 10 points per game. The forward Simmons is averaging 8.6 and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
“The other night, we all know we were kind of stagnant on offense and the ball wasn’t moving,” freshman guard Jordan Rawls said. “We’ve got to change that going into the next couple of games.
“It’s a new season. This season matters a lot more. We still have the same goals to go and win the championship.”
North Texas (6-7) at Western Kentucky (7-5)
6 p.m., Thursday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
Western Kentucky – Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (13.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, g-sr. (12.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (10.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (12.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, jr. (7.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg)
North Texas – Umoja Gibson, g, 5-10, jr. (14.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Javion Hamlet, 6-3, sr. (10.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Zachary Simmons, f, 6-8, sr. (8.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg); Deng Geu, g, 6-6, so. (7.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg); James Reese, f, 6-8, so. (6.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg)
TV – ESPNU
Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (69-47, fourth year; 362-213 overall), Western Kentucky; Grant McCasland (47-37 third season; 67-49 overall) North Texas.
Series Record: WKU leads the all-time series 22-5.
Last time out Western Kentucky lost 79-62 last Saturday to Belmont; North Texas won 102-64 over Texas Wesleyan on Dec. 28.{&end}
