Western Kentucky won't open the 2020-21 volleyball season as scheduled.
Due to COVID-19-related issues, Mercer has canceled Saturday’s season-opening match at E.A. Diddle Arena, WKU announced Friday in a news release. The programs are working together in an attempt to reschedule the contest for later this fall.
Saturday's match was the only one currently on WKU's schedule, as the NCAA and Conference USA moved championships to the spring earlier this fall. If additional fall matches are added to WKU's schedule, they will be announced as plans are finalized.
