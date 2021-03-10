The Western Kentucky volleyball team will visit Old Dominion on March 26 and 27 in make-up matches for the previously postponed series in Norfolk, Va. First serve will go up at 6 p.m. CT Friday and at 11:30 a.m. CT the next day.
The Hilltoppers were originally scheduled to visit the ODU Volleyball Center on Feb. 14 and 15, but the series was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within WKU’s Tier 1 testing group.
Now, the Tops will close the regular season with back-to-back Conference USA series on the road. Visiting Middle Tennessee March 20-21 and ODU March 26-27 before heading to the C-USA Tournament scheduled for April 1-3 in Hattiesburg, Miss.