Western Kentucky's cross country team will close out its season at the Conference USA Championships on Saturday in Hoover, Ala.
The meet will be hosted by UAB and held at Veterans Park, the same course WKU competed at in their regular-season finale at the Blazer Classic.
The women will open the competition first with a 6K beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the men’s 8K set to start at 10 a.m.
In their last time out at Veterans Park on Oct. 16, both squads earned top-five finishes in their respective races. With the men’s team placing second and the women’s squad finishing fifth, both teams will be carrying momentum and experience at the course into the C-USA Championships.
“My expectations and goals don’t change from what they were at the beginning of the year,” WKU cross country head coach Brooks LeCompte said in a news release. “We want to see improvement on the overall team standings (from last year’s C-USA Championships), the kids want to see this.
“Seeing the course, most of them had something to take away that they will change up or look to improve on, little tweaks here and there. Generally, I think they are going to feel more comfortable and they’re going to feel like they can take a little more risk than they did the first time there.”
At last year’s C-USA Championships, the men’s squad finished seventh and was led by Emerson Wells, who earned a team-best 28th-place finish in the race. The women’s squad was led by Savannah Heckman, who placed 54th individually, as the team finished 12th at the C-USA Championship.
Seven men and seven women will travel for the meet, with Miles Huff, Will Perrone, Clint Sherman, Jacob Skillman, Dedrick Troxell, Steven Votaw and Wells traveling on the men’s side, while Heckman, Zoe Manning, Carley Maskos, Rory O’Connor, Lucy Rutherford, Jenna Vaughn and Haley Webb will make the trip on the women’s side.
For the championships, the men’s squad will compete against Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Rice, UTEP and UTSA, while the women will face the previously listed schools along with Southern Miss and UAB.
