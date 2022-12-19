Western Kentucky Auburn Football

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed warms up before an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

It will be a prime-time showcase for the Western Kentucky football team, which will face South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl – a nationally televised matchup that kicks off at 8 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN from the Caesars Superdome.

