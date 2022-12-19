It will be a prime-time showcase for the Western Kentucky football team, which will face South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl – a nationally televised matchup that kicks off at 8 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN from the Caesars Superdome.
The bowl appearance is the ninth in 11 seasons for Western Kentucky (8-5), but the program’s first appearance in the New Orleans Bowl. WKU head coach Tyson Helton said this was a bowl the Hilltoppers have been eager to be a part of.
“I’m really excited to be here in New Orleans,” Helton said during Monday’s media luncheon in New Orleans. “What a great place to have a bowl game. We’ve actually aspired to be in this bowl for several years, so to see that come to fruition is really special for our team and our program.”
For the third time in four years, a Sun Belt Conference opponent awaits. The two teams briefly crossed paths in 2013, a 31-24 win by South Alabama, before WKU moved to Conference USA.
Helton said the Jaguars will be a huge test.
“I’m really excited to be playing a really, really good South Alabama team,” Helton said. “Watching them on film, they are a spectacular team – a well-coached football team. It will be a tremendous challenge for us, but a challenge we are really looking forward to.”
South Alabama enters 10-2, winners of five straight. The Jaguars' two losses were by a combined five points – a 10-6 loss to Troy and a 32-31 loss to UCLA. Junior running back La’Damain Webb has rushed for more than 1,000 yards, while junior quarterback Carter Bradley is 17 yards shy of 3,000 yards passing with 25 touchdowns.
“South Alabama does a great job of managing the clock,” Helton said. “They are going to limit your possessions. They do a great job with their running game. The quarterback is a good player. They have explosive receivers.”
South Alabama coach Kane Wommack is also impressed with the WKU offense.
“I think Tyson has done a really tremendous job, and his offensive staff,” Wommack said. “They take what is given. I think their quarterback Austin Reed has done a job of operating their offense and maximizing their efficiency. If you give them an easy access throw, they are going to take that throw all day long.”
Wommack added the passing game gets the attention, but WKU’s run game is just as important.
“You stop offenses that throw the football by making them one-dimensional,” Wommack said. “You stop the run first and foremost and do not let them bleed you. The best offenses in the country that throw the ball all over the field will bleed you in critical moments of the game running the football efficiently.”
Helton said limiting mistakes and not letting South Alabama dictate the pace will be keys to victory.
“But when I go back and look at the film, they really limit your possessions in the second half,” Helton said. "That’s why you see them come back for some big, big wins. Defensively, we’ve got to get the ball back for the offense and offensively we have to make the most of every possession that we get.”