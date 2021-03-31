The hay is in the barn, and the No. 19 Western Kentucky volleyball team is ready to get started with the Conference USA Tournament.
The Lady Toppers enter as the top seed in C-USA’s East Division and are scheduled to open the tournament at noon Thursday against North Texas in Hattiesburg, Miss., after claiming the title last season.
“We made it through this COVID season and I’m awfully, awfully proud of what our team has done to this point coming into this tournament, but now it’s tournament time and we start all over,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “It’s a lose-and-go-home kind of thing.
“It’s ironic because we’re playing here in the middle of March Madness because you see the finality of tournament time and you see how upsets can happen in tournament time, so we know we’re going to have to play really well. This league is a much, much better league from top to bottom than it’s been and so I think it’s going to be very competitive from beginning to end.”
WKU (18-0 overall, 12-0 C-USA) finished off its first undefeated regular season in program history with a dominant series sweep at Old Dominion last weekend. It capped off a regular season where the Lady Toppers dropped just three sets, and only one of those came against a C-USA foe.
“I think it just comes down to us going back to our roots and staying locked into everything Travis teaches us throughout the year,” WKU senior Kayland Jackson said. “This year’s been amazing. I can’t believe it’s honestly almost over – it feels like it flew by – but we’re grateful for every opportunity we get to play and I think all we can do is just put our best effort forth when we go out on the court every day and just go back to doing the fundamentals and what we know will get us a win, and we just hope it works out at the end and we get to end this thing as champions.”
The Lady Toppers have the second-best hitting percentage in the nation at .355 – only behind Kentucky – and the sixth-best opponent hitting percentage at .105. WKU head coach Travis Hudson has preached the importance of improving at the service line all season, and his team posted one of its best matches in regards to that in the regular-season finale, which was highlighted by an 18-0 run in the first set behind the serve of Ashley Hood.
“When our team meets in the middle offensively, defensively, it’s hard to stop, and serving on top of that, it’s a force to be reckoned with,” WKU setter Nadia Dieudonne said.
After playing a league slate that saw matches on back-to-back days against the same team, WKU could potentially face three teams in three days that it hasn’t seen before.
The Lady Toppers open against a North Texas team that went 11-10 overall and 6-6 in C-USA play, but came on strong late by winning five of its last six matches – four of which were against league teams – and Hudson calls it “a brutal first-round draw.” The Mean Green were falling out of contention to compete in the tournament, but had senior outside hitter Valerie Valerian – who Hudson says he coached with the collegiate U.S. national team in the summer – opt back into playing this season a few weeks ago to help with the run.
Valerian has 80 kills in that stretch, while Rhett Robinson ranks third in C-USA this season with 4.21 per set and Sarah Haeussler has the ninth-best hitting percentage in the league at .337. North Texas has hit at a .221 clip, which ranks fifth in C-USA.
“They’re tremendously gifted offensively, and we’re an awfully good offensive team as well. What I hope it doesn’t turn into is one of those offensive slugfests,” Hudson said. “I’m hoping we can do some things to get them stopped from an offensive standpoint. I believe our ball control is a little bit stronger than their ball control, so hopefully we can get to them a little bit and that’ll allow us to control the tempo of the match a little bit.”
The winner will face the winner of the quarterfinal between UTEP and Marshall at noon Friday in the semifinals. WKU’s lone set dropped in league play this season came at Marshall, and the Lady Toppers haven’t faced UTEP, the No. 2 seed from the West.
Rice, the 24th-ranked team in the latest AVCA poll, is the favorite to come out of the bottom half of the bracket after a 14-4 season that included a perfect 12-0 record in league play and a victory at No. 2 Texas on March 23. Rice will open against Middle Tennessee, and in the final quarterfinal Charlotte will face UAB.
WKU has won five of the last six C-USA Tournament titles, and may enter this year’s with a little extra motivation.
On Wednesday, WKU’s Paige Briggs, Dieudonne and Lauren Matthews were named to C-USA’s All-Conference First Team, while Katie Isenbarger garnered Second Team honors, but no Lady Topper received individual superlatives after combining for eight weekly awards in 10 weeks, including five Setter of the Week honors from Dieudonne.
“Well, we clearly didn’t do enough to get recognized,” Hudson said. “We move forward and we try to be better. We move forward and we try to play at a higher level and see if we can put ourselves in a position to win a big trophy on the last day of this thing and hopefully have some of our players recognized for some of those things along the way as well.”{&end}