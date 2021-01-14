The Conference USA Indoor Championships was the last meet the Western Kentucky track and field team competed in prior to the sports world shutting down and the outdoor season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Hilltoppers are now preparing for competition again.
After a long layoff between meets and changes in training protocols, WKU is scheduled to open the indoor season Saturday in Birmingham, Ala., at the Vulcan Invite as part of a four-meet regular-season schedule before the C-USA Indoor Championships on Feb. 20-21.
"It's really been difficult, but at the same time I think the coaches and the administration spend more time trying to figure it out and worry about it and deal with it than the student-athletes," WKU director of cross country/track and field Brent Chumbley said.
"I think the student-athletes have done a phenomenal job of 'Well, this is what I've got,' and they train as hard as they can, they train on their own and they go out and do what we ask them to do, even with 'Wear a mask while you do everything, stay away from everybody else.' Basically it's 'Don't have a social life during this time,' which is fine with me anyway, but for the student-athletes it's hard. They're kind of losing out on some of their college experience I'm afraid, but they've done a fantastic job with it."
WKU finished 10th in the 10-team men's field at last year's conference meet, and the women finished 12th of 13 teams.
The highlight of the meet and season, however, was Dartez Hamlin, who won the men's 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 21.12 – surpassing his personal best of 21.30 set in the prelims. He also PR'd in the 60-meter dash, and the senior from El Paso, Texas, has high expectations now entering his senior season. WKU assistant coach (sprints, hurdles, relays) Tosha Ansley said Wednesday the focus throughout the offseason has been trying to keep him healthy and enjoying the sport with a rigorous training cycle.
The two don't believe a loss would be a bad thing, either, and even welcome it.
"We just had a discussion yesterday and he said, 'I need to lose,' because he's never lost a race," Ansley said. "I appreciate that about him, because he knows if he loses, that's going to bring that hunger for him and I hope he does lose. I hope he does lose to someone he knows he shouldn't lose to, because that's going to really set him apart and make him go after it even more."
The sights are high for others in the program as well. Ansley says the expectation in place for Marlowe Mosley is a conference title in the 400, and to compete with Hamlin in the 200. She also points to sophomore Alexis Williams on the women's side as one with high expectations, and freshmen Jonathan Allen and Elliott Bryant as newcomers to keep an eye on.
"My goal is to just to support my teammates and execute my races how they're supposed to be done and actually run with correct form and just be there for myself and my teammates and my coaches if they need anything," Williams said.
Chumbley, who oversees throws and pole vaulting, has high hopes for freshman thrower Kaison Barton, and believes sophomores Grace Turner and Devon Montgomery will make strides in the pole vault.
"I think one of my personal goals, especially for this weekend – a lot of people haven't competed in a while – I want to be the best teammate that I can be, I want to be able to cheer everybody on, let everybody know I have their back and the whole team has their back and be there for them, because a lot of people might not perform the way that they want to," Barton said. "It's been a long time since any of us have actually competed in an actual meet."
"I think we all pretty much have the same goal," Turner said. "We all pretty much want to get through this season and not just suffer through it. We all want to go to the meets, we all want to reach new goals, get new PRs."
Brooks LeCompte, WKU's head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach, believes Dedrick Troxell and Clint Sherman can be two that make strides in distance events – pointing to how Troxell ranked 21st in the mile heading into the conference championship last season and finished fourth, and how Sherman is on a streak of setting personal bests in each meet over the past year. LeCompte believes Casey Buchanan, a freshman from Adelaide, Australia, will be a Hilltopper with a bright future.
"A lot of teams are going through the same things, so you can't really use that as too much of an excuse. Just getting race ready is the main goal right now," Troxell said.
LeCompte and several of his distance runners also have the benefit of competing in the cross country season this fall, where Emerson Wells earned Third Team All-Conference honors on the men's side, and Rory O'Connor emerged as the top women's runner, after not competing in the sport in high school.
"I think it was great because I'm a newer coach here who wants to build those relationships and wants to get these kids used to the swing of things with training, so having that fall to not only train, but travel and compete," said LeCompte, who has been at WKU since Jan. 22, 2020. "Then they're kind of used to the protocols, staying healthy and how we're having to navigate through COVID right now. They had a little leg up on say track and field, who are still just at home or at school training."
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to follow Saturday's meet with the Samford Invite in Birmingham on Jan. 22, the Jaguar Invitational in Birmingham on Feb. 7 and with a meet hosted by Louisville on Feb. 13, before the C-USA Indoor Championships back in Birmingham on Feb. 20-21.
WKU is keeping its goals in check early on. After a long layoff from competition and a return to campus from holiday break, WKU is hoping to stay healthy through the first two weeks of the season and be performing better by the time the conference championships roll around.
"Performances will come. We're still over a month away from the conference championship, so we've got time to get that worked out, but for me it's staying healthy," Chumbley said. " ... Performance-wise, I don't have any great expectations for the first meet. We've been back for a week trying to train. Next weekend we're going to do a little bit more. I think by the time we get to the conference championship we'll have a better team than we had last year, so that's very, very exciting for me as we build this process and try to build this team. I'm happy with where we are, especially considering everything we've been through."
