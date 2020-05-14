A total of 53 Western Kentucky University student-athletes, representing the department’s highest cumulative grade point average for a graduating class in several years, will have their degrees conferred this spring and summer.
In lieu of in-person Commencement this spring, WKU will confer degrees to nearly 2,700 spring 2020 graduates virtually Friday, including 48 student-athletes. Another five student-athletes are set to receive their degrees this summer.
WKU Athletics’ graduating class has a cumulative GPA of 3.29, which is the highest for a Hilltopper graduating class since 2013.
Nine of the 53 student-athletes will be receiving their graduate degrees or a graduate certificate, while the others will be earning their bachelor’s degrees or receiving a certificate of completion in a new area.
Among the nine receiving graduate degrees, five will graduate with a GPA of 3.96 or better, including four perfect 4.0s. Seventeen of WKU’s total graduates boast a GPA of 3.70 or higher.
Degrees obtained include management, finance, economics, biology, sport management, criminology, mechanical engineering, physical therapy, education, entrepreneurship, marketing, recreation and sport administration, social work, speech pathology, accounting, biochemistry, interior design, nursing, healthcare administration and public health among others.
During the weekend of Sept. 18-20, WKU tentatively plans to host Commencement celebration activities. The weekend coincides with the annual Parent & Family Weekend. As plans develop, dates and times will be provided.
During the 2019-20 school year, 78 student-athletes will have earned their degrees from WKU – including 25 who graduated in December – with a combined grade-point average of 3.23.
WKU athletics has also maintained the highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history at 85. Its 64 percent Federal Graduation Rate is the second-highest in program history, and 12 percent higher than the university's general student body (52 percent).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.