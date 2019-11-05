The way Western Kentucky got to its 76-64 win over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday isn’t the way it always wants to get a victory.
Five players logging over 33 minutes is something the Hilltoppers have moved on from, especially with talented depth being the touted strength of the offseason. But the learning phase was evident in E.A. Diddle Arena and coach Rick Stansbury wanted the guys he trusted most to put away Game 1.
The Hilltoppers never trailed, built a 21-point lead by the second half and earned a 12-point win over the Golden Eagles of the Ohio Valley Conference to open the 2019-20 regular season in front of 4,841 in attendance.
“The game plan is to really play most guys,” WKU junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said. “Some freshmen need experience right now at the start of the season. Coach is trying to give them a couple of chances now to see what they can do and they’ve got some thinking and growing to do but we’ll be all right as the season starts.”
Stansbury rolled with the same starting lineup he used in Saturday’s exhibition in Hollingsworth, Jared Savage, Camron Justice, Carson Williams and Charles Bassey. Those five all logged over 30 minutes while the first two off the bench, Josh Anderson and Jordan Rawls, had 14 and 10 minutes, respectively.
Isaiah Cozart and Jeremiah Gambrell combined for six minutes in relief in the middle of the first half.
Williams and Bassey had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Hilltoppers (1-0) in scoring. Justice had 15 points and Hollingsworth added 11 points.
A stretch of 3-pointers by Tennessee Tech (0-1) midway through the second half watched a 21-point lead get cut in half when Stansbury rotated his younger subs into the game. WKU only got 10 points from the bench.
“Game tightens up a bit and you have to put guys out there you trust the most,” Stansbury said. “We need that bench to come in and it’s hard to leave guys in sometimes with a learning experience when the game tightens up a bit.”
Hollingsworth got WKU’s efficient night on the right note with the Diddle Arena crowd. His second basket on a floater made him the 50th Hilltopper to reach 1,000 career points. That started a solid trend as WKU shot 50 percent early to take a 13-point lead.
With Hollingsworth mostly accustomed to playing at the 2-guard spot, his running at the point didn’t move the ball as efficiently as WKU would’ve liked. He and Justice combined for eight turnovers against five assists.
Rawls’ defensive lapses in the second half during the Golden Eagles’ short scoring burst led to his shortened minutes that would’ve otherwise come at the point guard position. WKU will need both Hollingsworth and Rawls to play that spot while it awaits Kenny Cooper to be granted eligibility.
“I don’t think we passed the ball great tonight,” Stansbury said. “Shooting, there’s no question in having Cam out there as another shooter and Taveion having that ball out there sometimes hurts him some. It affects him. It’s where it is now. We have to keep getting guys better until we get some guys back.”
Williams’ aggression was on early display with six points and five rebounds in his first six minutes. The Hilltoppers established early dominance in the paint with 12 of their first 16 points coming near the rim.
WKU hit a shooting slump as the Golden Eagles pulled within 27-21 on Keishawn Davidson’s triple with 4:40 left. Bassey’s only five points of the first half came during an individual run to stretch the lead back to double digits and Justice’s four-point play with a minute left made it a 36-23 lead at halftime.
Justice’s play gave him nine points at the break.
The Hilltoppers came out of the locker room shooting 7-of-9 from the field to build a 20-point lead. Bassey’s one-handed slam stretched the lead by 21 at the 12:59 mark.
Tennessee Tech sparked a 7-0 run over the next two minutes, but Bassey snapped that streak with two free throws to move him to 10 points on the night.
The Golden Eagles' Amadou Sylla, Davidson and Hunter Vick hit 3-pointers on three straight possessions to cut WKU’s lead down to 10 points with just over five minutes left.
Tennessee Tech shot 6-of-12 from the 3-point line in the second half and drew the score within single digits with 2:36 on the clock. WKU held off that push and Bassey’s 3-pointer with just over a minute took the air out of anything Tennessee Tech had left.
Davidson led Tennessee Tech with 18 points in its first game under new coach John Pelphrey.
“We knew coming into the season and all summer we had guys that could score at all four and five positions,” Justice said. “Plus guys coming off the bench, we know it’s going to be a balanced attack for most of the year.”
UP NEXT
The Hilltoppers host Austin Peay Saturday at 3 p.m. The Governors feature Bowling Green native Terry Taylor on their roster, who was selected as the OVC Preseason Player of the Year.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury improves to 63-42 to open his fourth season as Western Kentucky’s coach and 356-208 overall. … WKU has made a 3-pointer in 1,011 games. … WKU is 69-32 all-time in season openers and has won 14 of the last 16. … WKU now leads the all-time series against Tennessee Tech 82-20. … Stansbury is 11-2 coaching against John Pelphrey. … Hollingsworth became the 50th Hilltopper to score 1,000 career points. Hollingsworth is now 47th on WKU’s all-time list with 1,007 points. Announced attendance at E.A. Diddle Arena was 4,841.
