The way in which Dayvion McKnight affects the game beyond scoring is a key reason Rick Stansbury wants him at Western Kentucky.
Even on an off day of shooting, McKnight put every other part of his game on display less than a mile from where he’ll spend his college career.
McKnight deferred to teammates to do the bulk of the scoring in Collins’ 63-59 win in the Wes Strader Schoolboy Classic on Saturday afternoon at Warren Central High School. Stansbury’s only signee so far in the Class of 2020 scored four points, but was effective leading the team in three other categories with 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“It happens,” McKnight said. “I just have to keep playing, trust my teammates and know we can win.”
McKnight was just one of a handful of top-recruited prospects visiting the annual event at Warren Central. The day opened with former WKU recruit-turned Louisville signee JJ Traynor leading Bardstown to a 68-61 win over Greenwood. WKU target Turrell Cleaves Jr. and Butler then lost by 20 to Madisonville-North Hopkins, and Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jefferson (Ind.) is another heavily recruited prospect for the Hilltoppers.
But McKnight is the only signee, and Saturday was a showcase for local WKU fans and an opportunity for Stansbury and assistant coaches Phil Cunningham and Marcus Grant to watch one of their future point guards.
“Felt great knowing the next four years, this is where I’m going to be playing and it’s a nice environment," McKnight said.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard rated a three-star prospect by Rivals signed with WKU back in the summer over offers from 11 other Division-I programs such as Murray State, Middle Tennessee, Northwestern and South Florida.
McKnight has averaged 21 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Titans (19-6), who entered Saturday having lost three of their last four before a key stretch against Region 8 opponents.
The future Hilltopper looked well on his way to another big scoring day by starting the game off with a steal and a fast-break layup to open the scoring. But he ended the first quarter 1-of-5 shooting from the field and only took two more shots the rest of the game.
He went 2-of-4 from the free-throw line and was the only one to play all 32 minutes against the ninth-ranked Mustangs in the latest Kentucky AP poll.
Tyson Turner led Collins with 27 points and Samford signee Marcellus Vail had 16 points.
“It was great having my teammates have my back when it wasn’t a good night,” McKnight said. “(Marcellus) and Tyson put the weight on their shoulders and took the game.”
Vail and Turner both credited McKnight for being the most vocally active player on the team who always seems to be around the ball. Collins coach Chris Gaither said it’s all part of the unselfish nature of McKinght.
“How many guys would you see who average 20 a game, but in a game like this where the team is trying to take you away, and trusting your teammates to go out there and make plays instead of forcing shot after shot,” Gaither said. “Anytime you can play D-I, you know the basketball ability and skill is there but to have the unselfishness and coachability and toughness, not every kid who’s going to play Division-I has that.”
