NORFOLK, Va. -- For the first time since the season opener over a month ago, Western Kentucky picked up a win.
The Hilltoppers started fast, saw major defensive improvements and beat Old Dominion 43-20 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.
"It was a great team win tonight. I can't say enough about how our guys have just kept fighting, scratching and clawing," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "Hat's off to our defense, man. Creating turnovers, sacks -- that was really a big part of the game for us. ... Great night for our team as a whole. Got the monkey off our back and now we've just got to start stacking those wins up."
WKU (2-4 overall, 1-1 Conference USA) faced a challenging nonconference schedule featuring Army, Indiana and Michigan State, before last week's loss to an undefeated UTSA team in its C-USA opener. The Army, Indiana and UTSA losses were by a combined 11 points, and the Hilltoppers were determined to get back on track and come out on the winning end.
With one of the top offenses in the country entering the game, the Hilltoppers needed a better defensive performance if they wanted to beat the Monarchs and got just that.
The Hilltoppers' 20 points allowed were their fewest so far this season, despite Old Dominion (1-6, 0-3) finishing with 446 yards of total offense. WKU allowed the Monarchs to go just 6-for-16 on third down and 1-for-3 on fourth down, and forced three turnovers resulting in 10 points.
"It was very big," WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone said. "We strive for things like that and every day we put the work in, and it showed today."
WKU's offense rolled early and finished with another 500-plus yard performance. The Hilltoppers racked up 514 yards, with 397 coming from the arm of Bailey Zappe. Zappe threw five touchdowns with one interception on 37-of-54 passing, and Jerreth Sterns led all receivers with 221 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions. Adam Cofield led a rushing attack that finished with 117 yards and averaged 4.5 per carry with 67 yards on 10 attempts.
After slow starts during the streak -- WKU got down 14-0 against the Black Knights, Hoosiers and Spartans, before trailing the Roadrunners 14-3 -- it led first for the first time this season.
The Hilltoppers received the opening kick and had an opportunity to put points on the board, but a 43-yard field goal attempt from Brayden Narveson sailed wide left -- his first miss at WKU from within 50 yards. After a defensive stop, WKU got scores on back-to-back possessions to end the opening frame up 14-0.
Bailey Zappe connected with Malachi Corley for a 26-yard scoring reception on the first and found Dakota Thomas -- after a couple of deflections in the end zone -- on the second.
The Hilltoppers added a touchdown with 5:23 to play in the second quarter with a 15-yard pass to Daewood Davis from Zappe -- it was set up by an interception from Antwon Kincade -- before Old Dominion got on the board with a 44-yard field goal from Nick Rice. WKU answered with a quick 75-yard strike from Zappe to Sterns to make it 27-3.
"There was a few comments made that we weren't necessarily the best offense in the conference, and we kind of just took that personally," Sterns said. "We took it as a challenge and we're just going to keep showing that we are."
DeAngelo Malone hit Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff, who was making his first start, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Jeremy Darvin to give the ball back to WKU with 1:16 left in the half -- enough time to get down the field and add a 20-yard field goal from Narveson to make it 30-3 at the break.
Zappe had 330 yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-38 passing by the end of the half, with 188 yards on eight receptions going to Sterns. The Hilltoppers also rushed for 5.9 yards per carry in the first two quarters.
"It feels great," Zappe said. "It always feels good to win, no matter how you get it. We still have a bunch of stuff we need to clean up on the offensive side, especially in the red zone -- we left 21, 28 points out there on the field. It feels great. We're going to get back tonight, have fun celebrating and get back at it tomorrow."
The second half wasn't nearly as easy as the first for the Hilltoppers.
The two teams traded field goals in the third quarter -- Rice made a 38-yarder and Narveson a 31-yarder -- to make it 33-6 heading into the fourth. The Hilltoppers had opportunities for touchdowns in the frame, but Zappe was picked off in the end zone from the Old Dominion 1-yard line by R'Tarriun Johnson and WKU was backed up by a fumbled snap after DeAngelo Wilson returned a punt 64 yards to the 4-yard line.
Old Dominion added touchdown runs of 24 yards from Elijah Davis and 7 yards from Blake Watson within the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to make it 33-20, but the Monarchs couldn't get any closer.
Wolff finished with 327 yards on 26-of-41 passing with two interceptions. Ali Jennings III finished with 172 yards on 13 receptions and Zack Kuntz had 114 yards on eight receptions. Watson led the rushing attack with 104 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts. Old Dominion will have a bye week before hosting Louisiana Tech on Oct. 30.
WKU added a 41-yard field goal from Narveson with 5:41 to play and a 17-yard touchdown reception from Thomas to make it 43-20 with 3:51 left.
"Offensively, we started out good first half, kind of stalled the second half," Helton said. "Wasn't as efficient as we wanted to be in the red zone in the second half but when we needed to go score at the end to put it away, they did a great job."
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to travel to Miami to face FIU next week in a 6 p.m. CT game.