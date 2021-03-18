Off to their best start since the 2008 season, the Western Kentucky women's soccer team grinded out a 2-1 win against Marshall on Thursday in Bowling Green.
The Lady Toppers improved to 5-1-1 on the season and 3-0-1 in Conference USA play and pushed their unbeaten streak to six matches.
With 10 points in the C-USA standings, WKU has a four-point lead over the next closest team. Teams receive three points for every win in conference play and one point for ties.
“I was really proud of our team tonight,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “I felt like tonight’s performance was our most complete performance of the season. I’ve gone into halftime with constructive criticism a lot, but tonight I was able to go into halftime and congratulate the team on a really great first half. It’s a game of inches and we need to keep getting a little bit better each time we step out on the field – whether it’s training or games.”
The Lady Toppers struck first in the 26th minute on a header from Ellie Belcher on a corner kick. Brina Micheels took the corner for WKU and launched the ball into the box and Belcher finished it off.
Marshall evened up the score 10 minutes into the second half with a penalty kick from Metztli Gonzalez.
Ansley Cate launched a kick from just outside the box in the 63rd minute in a one-on-one situation that snuck past Marshall goalkeeper Courtney McVicker to put WKU back ahead. That goal proved to be the game-winner.
WKU will return to the WKU Soccer Complex on March 27 against Louisville. Game time is set for 2 p.m.