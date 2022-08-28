The Western Kentucky soccer team tied with Tennessee Tech 1-1 on Sunday night in Cookeville, Tenn.
The Lady Toppers (1-2-1) scored first in the first half, but the Golden Eagles (1-2-1) equalized late in the second half to draw even.
“We certainly played well enough tonight to get a result,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “I thought we did a really good job in the second half creating some dangerous looks. Unfortunately, our finishing just wasn’t clinical enough. It’s been a tough week for our team, and I’m proud of the way we came out to play tonight. We will get back to work and get ready to host Kentucky on a pretty quick turnaround.”
Lily Rummo scored her first goal of the season – WKU’s lone goal of the night. She found the back of the net in the 27th minute off a corner kick. Briana Sayoc took the corner for WKU and sent it into the box. The ball bounced around and found Rummo, who sent it past the Golden Eagle goalkeeper.
WKU held onto that lead until the 81st minute when Tennessee Tech broke through to even the score with a goal from Katie Toney. The Lady Toppers mounted several attacking opportunities late in the game, but were unable to find a game-winner.
The Lady Toppers outshot the Golden Eagles 18-8 in the match, putting five shots on goal. Goalkeeper Alexis Bach made three saves on the night, including a diving save in the third minute of the game.
WKU’s next game is Thursday at the WKU Soccer Complex against Kentucky. Game time is 7 p.m.