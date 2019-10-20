Western Kentucky soccer ended a four-game road stretch on Sunday at Rice with a 1-0 loss. A penalty kick by the Owls midway through the second half proved to be the difference in the match.
The Lady Toppers fall to 8-6-1 on the season and 4-4 in Conference USA. Sunday’s match was the second of a Texas trip this weekend for WKU that saw the Lady Tops face two of the toughest teams in the league in North Texas and Rice.
Early in the match, WKU was active early with four shots within the first five minutes of the game. At one point, the Lady Toppers were outshooting the Owls, 8-0. As the first half played on, both teams had scoring opportunities but the squads went to halftime knotted at zero.
The shutout continued into the second half, until in the 64th minute when Rice was awarded a penalty kick. The Owls’ striker found the back of the net to score what would ultimately be the game-winning goal.
With seconds remaining on the scoreboard, WKU created a few good looks on a corner kick but were unable to notch the equalizer.
Anne-Marie Ulliac finished the game with six saves. Deven Jackson was the leading shot-taker in the game with five total, three of which were on goal. Ashley Leonard and Ambere Barnett each added three shots.
WKU outshot Rice, 18-16, in the match.
The Lady Toppers will return home next week with Senior Day on Friday against UAB. Match time is set for 6 p.m. CDT.
