The Western Kentucky soccer team shut out UTEP 1-0 on Thursday at the WKU Soccer Complex to win its Conference USA home opener.
“We’ve been having trouble creating chances to score and all week in practice we’ve been working on creating more chances. I love the way we came out and got after it to create some chances right away,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said in a news release.
WKU (4-4-2 overall, 1-1-0 C-USA) came out aggressive early, getting off five shots in the first 10 minutes of the game. That pressure finally broke through the UTEP (3-5-3, 0-1-2 C-USA) defense in the 12th minute when Katie Erwin drove deep into Miner territory, getting a cross into the box that the UTEP goalkeeper punched out. The ball rolled out to Lily Rummo, who fired it right back at the goal, and this time found the back of the net.
It was Rummo’s second goal of the season and fourth of her career. It was Erwin’s third assist of the year, which leads the team, and was the ninth of her career.
The WKU defense logged its fifth shutout of the season with the 1-0 win. In 10 matches on the season, the Lady Toppers have only surrendered seven total goals for a 0.70 goals allowed average. It was goalkeeper Alexis Bach’s fourth clean sheet of the season.
Overall, WKU outshot UTEP 11-3 and held the Miners to just one shot on goal for the match. The WKU attack also created 10 corner kicks in the match.
The Lady Toppers will be back in action Sunday when they host North Texas at 1 p.m. at the WKU Soccer Complex.