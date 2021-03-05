The Western Kentucky soccer team came away with a win in its first home game of the season Thursday, defeating Conference USA foe FIU 4-3. The Lady Toppers climb to 3-1-0 on the season and 2-0-0 in league play.
“I’m really excited for the team,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “It’s been a long time coming to get out on the field, but to know we are atop Conference USA East division in first place right now with six points is a really special feeling.”
Fifteen minutes elapsed before Ambere Barnett zipped her penalty kick into the bottom-left corner of the net past the outstretched hands of FIU goalkeeper Kiera Gibson.
The first half proved to be tame in comparison to the flurry of goals that came in the second.
The Lady Toppers got on the board again in the 55th minute with a goal by Katie Erwin, her first of the season, assisted by Barnett. The Panthers quickly responded with a goal of their own just three minutes later from Alyssa Storey. In the 72nd minute, though, WKU would strike again. Yet another crisp kick by Erwin met the back of the net.
“Katie Erwin was spectacular tonight in both attacking and defending,” Neidell said in the release. “Her fitness level took her through. She rode this wave of momentum through the game. She was really creating chances right and left for us."
WKU would not waste time attacking again as Sydney Ernst found Barnett for a goal in the 74th minute.
The Panthers scored again in the 76th and 81st minutes with goals from Storey and Idelys Vazquez, but the Lady Toppers held them there and secured the victory with a stout defensive effort in the waning minutes of the match.
Barnett's now leads WKU in goals (four) and points with 10 (four goals, two assists). Her 16 career assists are tied with Alicia Dalby for the fourth-most in program history. She now has 48 career points, tying her with Betsy Duncan for ninth place in WKU’s record book.
The Lady Toppers will return to play at home Saturday against Centre. The match is set for a 2 p.m. start at the WKU Soccer Complex.
