An Old Dominion goal minutes before halftime proved to be the difference in a 1-0 loss for the Western Kentucky soccer team Friday night.
The Lady Toppers move to 9-2-0 on the season and 4-1-0 in Conference USA with the loss and the Monarchs improve to 9-3-0 and 5-0-0 in the league.
“I didn’t feel like we brought enough intensity to the match over the course of 90 minutes,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “I felt like we were chasing the game. In the second half we did a much better job of bringing energy and intensity, but over the course of 90 minutes, for whatever reason, we just didn’t have it tonight.”
Old Dominion’s goal came from Riley Kennett in the 40th minute on a corner kick – the first corner of the match.
Katie Erwin had three shots in the match, including a shot on goal in the first half. Chelsea Moore also had a shot. Alexis Bach made five saves in the match and faced a total of 13 shots from the Monarchs.
“Our identity is shaped by the intensity we bring into the match," Neidell said in the release. "It was, in a way, a championship match and we didn’t bring a championship effort. We need to evaluate individually what we need to do to bring that kind of intensity to the game. I think you’re going to find that this game is a defining moment for us and it’s not really what happened tonight, but how we respond to it moving forward. I’m excited to see what our team does."
WKU is now in second place in the C-USA's East Division. The Lady Toppers and Old Dominion each have three conference matches left on the schedule with both teams taking on FIU, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte in those games.
The Lady Toppers will be back in action Oct. 15 at FIU before returning home Oct. 17 to host UTEP for Senior Day.