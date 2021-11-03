The Western Kentucky women's soccer team saw its season end Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Championship in Boca Raton, Fla., as it fell to UAB 1-0.
Lexxe Lipsey struck in the 28th minute for the lone goal of the game, sending the Blazers to victory.
WKU outshot UAB 9-6, but shots on goal were even with each team putting on two. Katie Erwin led the team with three shots and Brina Micheels added two.
Micheels had arguably the best shot of the night for WKU. She launched a kick from just outside the box that was heading straight for the crossbar, but UAB goalkeeper Eve Beyer got a hand on the ball and sent it out-of-bounds to preserve the shutout.
The Lady Toppers end the season with a 10-5-1 overall record. It is the program’s 14th 10-win season in school history.
It was the final game for five Lady Toppers. Avery Jacobsen, Chelsea Moore, Isidora Pekez, Sophia Fondren and Mackenzie Crittenberger all will move on due to graduation or the end of eligibility.