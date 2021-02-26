The Western Kentucky women's soccer team got off on the right foot to start Conference USA play with a 3-1 road win against Middle Tennessee on Friday to improve to 2-1-0 on the season and 1-0-0 in league play.
“With a shortened 6-game conference schedule, every three points is critical this season,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “I’m just really excited for our players and really proud of them. It was a gutsy performance against a really talented Middle Tennessee squad.”
With the win, WKU is in a tie for the lead in the East division with Charlotte (1-0-0 C-USA).
Avery Jacobsen put WKU on the board first with a goal in the 17th minute. It was the senior’s first career goal. She floated the ball just above the keeper’s reach into the upper left corner on a free kick from just outside the box.
Jacobsen later found Ambere Barnett, who put the ball through the net in the 51st minute for her second goal of the season. Ansley Cate gave the Lady Toppers their third goal in the 84th minute, assisted by Sydney Ernst.
Ashley Kobylinski made four saves in goal for the Lady Toppers, giving up only one goal in the match in the 87th minute to Peyton DePriest.
Barnett’s two goals on the season is tied for the lead on the WKU squad alongside Annah Hopkins. Barnett’s five points (2 goals, 1 assist) this season is the most on the team. Barnett now has 43 career points, which is tied for the 10th-most in program history.
Cate’s second-half goal was the sixth goal of her career and it was Ernst’s third career assist.
The Lady Toppers will be back in action March 4 against FIU in WKU’s home opener. The match is set for a 6 p.m. start at the WKU Soccer Complex.
