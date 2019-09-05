The silver lining is clear to Anne-Marie Ulliac.
The extra soccer Western Kentucky is playing beyond regulation will help them down the road, even if draws and late goals for the opposition have the Lady Toppers leaving the pitch unsatisfied.
“This is incredible practice for us,” Ulliac said. “It’s like bonus soccer at this point. We’re out of conference so we’re trying to play good teams like Ole Miss and see what we can do against them. We’re building something great this year.”
Three of WKU’s five games into 2019 have featured double overtime, the latest of those installments coming in Thursday night’s 1-0 loss to Mississippi at the WKU Soccer Complex. WKU (2-2-1) lost the game on a penalty kick by Channing Foster in the 107th minute.
Lady Toppers coach Jason Neidell said he didn’t have a good visual angle on the call made against Ulliac for pulling a player down in the box. The penalty came with WKU three minutes away from forcing another scoreless draw against a team from the Southeastern Conference.
The tougher part for WKU to deal with is having both its losses come in the final minutes or seconds of double overtime.
“To lose another one in a week span the same way leaves a sour taste not just in my mouth but all the players’ mouths,” Neidell said. “We’re at the point in our program where you look at our kids after the game and there’s a real sense of disappointment and there’s no moral victories anymore. Unless we get a win against Kentucky and a win against Ole Miss, it doesn’t mean anything. We’re disappointed.”
WKU entered Thursday with its best four-game start since 2014 looking to capture the first win over an SEC team since 2008.
The Lady Toppers came into the match boasting a 1-0 shutout victory at Middle Tennessee last Sunday. The team started the year with a 5-0 thrashing over Belmont at the WKU Soccer Complex, then battled to a scoreless draw three days later at Kentucky in double overtime.
WKU’s first loss came on a goal scored with 34 seconds in double overtime at Samford. Ulliac had her second solo shutout of the season in WKU’s rebounding effort to beat MTSU for the first time since 2011 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., in a nonconference bout.
“These four games are the hardest in that stretch we’ve put through our kids in a long time,” Neidell said. “To come through that with some results feeling good about ourselves still, these games are going to do things in the learning process, but also learning how to play with grit and how to finish these games off when it comes to crunch time in Conference USA.”
WKU’s defense has been a strength through its first five games. Avery Jacobsen and Christina Bragado have won back-to-back Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week honors. Outside of two goals coming off a corner kick at Samford, Ulliac has surrendered only four goals across 491 minutes of action.
That backline didn’t break in the second half as Ole Miss turned up the pressure. The first half was pretty even, with the Rebels holding a 6-5 edge on total shots and two corner kick attempts by each team. But Ole Miss controlled the pace of the second half and outshot WKU 9-4 and had eight corner kicks. The Rebels had four corner kicks and three shots on Ulliac in the second overtime while WKU hardly held possession.
“We’ve been through these overtime situations in the past and we’re always trying to push on hard work,” Ulliac said. “I’m really proud of the efforts the girls put in right until the 105th minute, it’s amazing how they keep working.”
Thursday also marked the first of a seven-game home stretch lasting four games into the C-USA slate in the first week of October.
“It’s fantastic,” Neidell said. “The fact our kids get to go to class, sleep in their own beds and play in the friendly confines of the complex for six more home games, we need to get some Ws and start taking care of this home field again.”
