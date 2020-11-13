Western Kentucky women's soccer coach Jason Neidell announced six signees for the program Friday.
The 2021 signing class includes Kate Busbee, Brooke Sleeva, Kayla Meyer, Maddie Davis, Aspen Seaich and Anna Wright.
“As always, we have recruited some outstanding student-athletes who will be as good in the classroom as they are on the field,” Neidell in a news release. “They are also individuals of high character who will shape our team culture. Most importantly, they are competitors who will raise the performance standards on the field and continue the process of challenging for championships. I am grateful for the hard work of our current assistant coaches – Roman DuChateau and Michele Dalton – as well as several former assistants who helped build this recruiting class.”
Busbee, a 5-foot-10 defender, played with the Florida Kraze Krush in the Elite Clubs National League. Busbee and the Kraze Krush qualified for the Nationals in 2019.
The Orlando, Fla., native was a four-year starter at Bishop Moore Catholic High School and was named to the All-Central Florida first team as a junior. The Hornets were two-time district champions with Busbee. She served as a captain her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She scored seven goals and recorded two assists as a junior and led her team to seven shutouts that season.
Davis played with the Lou Fusz 02/03 team in the Girls Academy and led her team to Illinois State Cup championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and a Midwest Regional Championship in 2019. The 5-foot-7 goalkeeper from Waterloo, Ill., was named the Midwest Conference Top Goalkeeper in 2018 and 2019.
In the US Youth Soccer league, she led her team to the National Championship in 2019 and was given the USYS National Golden Glove Award that season. Davis was also named to the USYS National Best XI Team that year.
Davis was a four-year starter at Gibault Catholic High School and was named to the Illinois All-Sectional Honorable Mention in 2019. As a freshman, she recorded 195 saves (12.2 saves per game) and as a sophomore she had 159 saves (7.2 saves per game) along with nine shutouts. Davis also served as a team captain with the Hawks.
Meyer will be the third Lady Topper from Colorado in the program’s 20-year history. The 5-foot-4 forward played with the GA team Colorado Rush 02/03. She was named the Team Attacking Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and the Club Attacking Player of the Year in 2020. Meyer is No. 36 in InStat Index’s Top 50 ECNL/GA players, a ranking that classifies players by their age.
She also was a Olympic Development Program Region Camp attendee and was invited to the U.S. Training Center.
Seaich is the second Lady Topper to come from Utah in program history. The 5-foot-6 defender played with La Roca FC in the ECNL and DA and in 2020 she led her squad to a Utah State Cup Championship.
She attended training in 2016 and 2017 at the National Training Center and played in the ODP Region IV Championship 2015-17.
At Booneville High School, Seaich led her team to the Utah State Championship finals in 2020 after winning the Region 5A Championship. She was also selected her team’s Defensive MVP in 2020.
Sleeva played with the GA team Michigan Jaguars 02/03 at the club level. The 5-foot-8 forward's team won the State Cup Championship in 2017 and 2018 and the USYSA Midwest Regional Tournament in the same years. She started in 28 games and scored 15 goals during the 2018-19 season, which was her last full season before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Lyon, Mich., native attended the Region II ODP Camp three times and was invited to the U.S. Training Center.
Wright played with Javanon 03 at the club level. In 2019, the 5-foot-7 defender/wing from Sellersburg, Ind., led her team to a Kentucky State Championship.
Wright was a four-year starter at Silver Creek High School and was named All-District twice, All-Conference and was selected as her team’s MVP. She led her team to three conference and sectional championships and in 2020 she and the Dragons were the regional champions. That season Wright was the team’s leading goal scorer with 36 goals.
