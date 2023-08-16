It’s a fresh start for the Western Kentucky soccer team.
With a new-look Conference USA, a new facility and a roster mixed with youth and veteran leadership there is plenty of optimism heading into the new season.
It’s change that WKU coach Jason Neidell welcomes.
“With the change in conference, adding some new programs and also to have basically a brand-new stadium — a new facility, a new locker room, new stadium seating — it feels like we are in a different (place),” Neidell said. “It’s just a lot of change. Honestly, it feels like I am leading a different team because we have so many new opponents. We have a brand-new stadium. It’s just an exciting time to be a Topper.”
WKU returns 17 players from the 2022 roster with 12 newcomers, including eight true freshmen. Junior Kayla Meyer had a team-leading four goals last season, while grad student Katie Erwin led the Hilltoppers with four assists.
“It’s an interesting makeup of the roster,” Neidell said. “We have a lot of veteran leadership and we have a lot of young players and newcomers. It’s a nice mix of veteran experience and some inexperience as well. I’m really counting on the veteran leadership, and some of the newcomers have quality experience as well.
“It’s an exciting time, just trying to bring the new players into the fold quickly. We don’t have a whole lot of time to prepare.”
WKU also welcomes back 2020 Conference USA Player of the Year and Midfielder of the Year Ambere Barnett. A third team All-American — the first WKU player to receive that honor -- when she last played in the spring of 2021 (the 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic) has missed the last two seasons due to injury. Barnett said it felt good to get back on the field during the two recent exhibition wins over Chattanooga and Belmont in the preseason.
“It felt great,” Barnett said. “I got to play in two exhibition games last year, but playing in these two it was a little more bittersweet because I knew it was my last two exhibition games. For the most part coming back and playing against Belmont, I started to feel like my old self again. I started getting even more excited to see what was coming next because I haven’t been able to play competitively in so long.”
Neidell said he liked what he saw in the exhibition games, with WKU beating Chattanooga 2-0 and Belmont 1-0.
“I like where we are starting, especially with bringing as many new players into the fold as we have,” Neidell said. “It’s always challenging. We still have a lot to learn and a long way to go, but I was excited to see us find a way — even though it was exhibitions — to win those games. Close matches were certainly challenging for us last year.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Davis said she is excited about the potential for this team.
“I feel like it is super cool, all the talent we have on this team,” Maddie Davis said. “I feel like that is also a new start, too. We have so much talent on our team and it is just amazing to see what our freshmen and newcomers bring for the team.”
Conference USA features four newcomers this season with Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston joining the conference. Six teams exit, including last year’s top three finishers Rice, North Texas and UAB.
Liberty was selected as the preseason favorite with New Mexico State third. WKU was picked to finish fourth.
“It’s a really competitive conference,” Neidell said. “We have two new teams coming in in Liberty and New Mexico State who were NCAA Tournament participants last year, so they are going to hit the ground running. The preseason poll came out and those two teams were immediately at the top of the poll, which is great to have that kind of competition but also great as motivation for us.”
WKU opens the season hosting Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. on Thursday. It’s the first of six straight home games to open the season.
“Nobody in the country is ready to play a game on Thursday,” Neidell said. “Unfortunately, it is just the way it is. The NCAA doesn’t give soccer teams enough time to prepare for the opening game. We’re not going to be firing on all cylinders, but our opponent is not going to be firing on all cylinders either. I think our players are just excited to get out there and start the season.”