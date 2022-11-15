Western Kentucky soccer head coach Jason Neidell and his staff bolstered their roster with seven signees on national signing day. The 2023 signing class includes Rylee Finol, Kora Kipley, Georgia Liapis, Alaina Nugier, Mia Roberts, Becca Roth and Emma Tompkins.
“We are really excited about our incoming class,” Neidell said in a news release. “This is an athletic group that possesses skill sets that will help facilitate the game for us stylistically. We’ve addressed some position needs by bringing in 2 goalkeepers, 2 defenders, and 3 midfielders. These student-athletes are first-class people and possess all the intangibles that we look for in individuals who can make a positive impact on the program both on and off the playing field.”
Rylee Finol
Thompson’s Station, Tenn. | Independence High School | Midfielder | 5-6
Finol helped lead Independence High School to a district championship in 2022. The squad was also regional finalists that season. Finol was named to the all-district team in 2020 and 2021 and was named Midfielder of the Year in 2022.
At the club level, Finol played with Tennessee Soccer Club 05 Girls ECNL for the past 10 years. The team was Ohio Valley Conference champions in 2019 and 2022.
Kora Kipley
Arlington Heights, Ill. | Buffalo Grove High School | Defender | 5-7
In 2022, Kipley was named to the Illinois High School Soccer All-State Team, Daily Herald Cook County All-Area Team, MSL All-Conference and was awarded Mid-Suburban League Co-Player of the East.
At the club level, Kipley played with Eclipse Select for two years. The squad is currently 7-2-0. She also played with the Illinois ODP state team and the ODP Midwest Regional team.
Georgia Liapis
Plainfield, Ill. | Plainfield North High School | Midfielder | 5-5
Liapis’ high school team was ranked 18th in the state by Chicagoland Soccer. She is a two-time all-conference and all-sectional player and was named to the Chicagoland Soccer All-State Watch List. She is also a captain of her team.
Liapis plays with the Galaxy Soccer Club and has been a member on the team for 13 years. The team was USYS national champions in 2022, Illinois State Cup champions in 2021 and a USYS national semifinalist in 2021. Liapis was named to the USYS National Championship Best XI in 2021 and the USYS Midwest Conference Best XI in 2019. She has also been a captain with Galaxy for the past four years.
Liapis has been invited to USYNT ID Center in Chicago from every from 2015 to 2019. She was selected to the Generation Adidas International team and trained with Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon, France, in 2019. She was also a member of the ODP Midwest team in 2021.
Alaina Nugier
Spring, Texas | Klein Oak High School | Defender | 5-9
With her high school team, Nugier was named to the all-region team in 2022 and all-district in 2020, 2021 and 2022. She was named the team’s Defensive MVP in 2021 and the overall MVP in 2022. She was named the team captain for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Nugier started in every game the last three seasons with the team and notched three goals and five assists.
At the club level, Nugier played with Challenge 05 ECNL for three years. She led both her club and high school teams to playoffs in 2022.
Mia Roberts
South Jordan, Utah | Bingham High School | Goalkeeper | 5-9
Roberts helped lead her high school team to a quarterfinals appearance in the state playoffs in 2022. During her time with the team she was named all-state in 2022, all-state honorable mention in 2021, Second Team Goalkeeper All-Region in 2020, All-Region MVP Goalkeeper twice in 2021 and 2022. She was named the team’s MVP twice.
At the club level, Roberts played with UAFC Premier BB 04 (2021-23), LaRoca FC ECNL (2020-21), LaRoca FC Development Academy (2019-20), 7 Elite 04 (2016-19) and USA Premier 04 (2013-16). With UAFC, Roberts led her team to a Utah State Cup semifinalist finish in 2022. Her LaRoca team achieved the same in 2021. She was called up to the U.S. Soccer Girls' Youth National Team Regional ID Camp in Denver in 2021.
Rebecca Roth
Knoxville, Tenn. | Bearden High School | Midfielder | 5-7
Roth’s high school team were the TSSAA AAA state champions in 2021. She and the team won three region championships and four district championships as well. Overall, Bearden finished the 2021 season as the No. 3 team in the country and are now the No. 1 team. The team also had a 43-game winning streak.
Roth was named all-district, all-region and all-state in 2021 and 2022. She also earned United Soccer Coaches All-South in 2021. In 80 games played, Roth recorded 36 career goals and 46 career assists.
Roth also played with FC Alliance for seven years at the club level. The team played in the Champions League in 2019 and 2021. Roth earned all-conference second team honors in 2021 while playing with the squad.
Emma Tompkins
Elizabethtown | Elizabethtown High School | Goalkeeper | 5-8
Tompkins is a transfer from Purdue, where she played with the Boilermakers for four seasons. She was a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar for three seasons and Academic All-Big Ten in 2021. In 2022, Tompkins played in two games, making eight saves.
Tompkins led Elizabethtown High School to district titles in all four years of high school. She was the 2019 Select Prep Girls' Soccer Player of the Year. She recorded 10 shutouts in 2022 and had a goals against average of less than 1.0 all four years of high school. She notched a career best 0.4 GAA as a sophomore.
At the club level, Tompkins played with Nelson Elite from 2014 to 2019.