Conference USA announced the women’s soccer championship bracket Friday morning, and Western Kentucky will be the No. 2 seed in the East and face the No. 3 seed in the West, UAB, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. CT in Boca Raton, Fla.
All games will be streamed on ESPN+ throughout the tournament.
The winner will take on the winner of West top seed Southern Miss and East fourth seed Florida Atlantic/fifth seed Charlotte on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.
WKU and UAB played earlier this season in Birmingham, Ala., where the Lady Toppers earned a 1-0 double-overtime victory on a golden goal from Briana Sayoc in the 110th minute.
The two programs also played in the C-USA Championship quarterfinals in April. WKU defeated the Blazers 1-0 in Houston to advance to the semifinals for the first time since joining C-USA. WKU is 5-2-1 against the Blazers all-time.
The Lady Toppers earned a No. 1 seed in the spring edition of the C-USA tournament. It’s the first time in program history that WKU earned No. 1 or 2 seeds in back-to-back seasons.
WKU finished the season 10-4-1 overall and 5-2-1 in C-USA play.