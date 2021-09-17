The Western Kentucky women's soccer team went down a goal at Marshall on Thursday early in the second half, but the Lady Toppers scored two goals in the span of almost nine minutes to claim the overtime road win to open Conference USA play.
“We knew this was going to be a challenging game,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “Marshall is a greatly improved squad, and there is just so much parity in this league. It feels awfully good to get three valuable points in the opening match. I’m proud of the determination and character our team showed late to equalize and then get the game-winner in overtime. Now we must get ready for a really good Middle Tennessee team on Sunday.”
The win pushed WKU to 6-1-0 on the season and 1-0-0 in conference play. The Lady Toppers improved to 14-5-2 in conference openers all-time. WKU is now 8-1-0 against Marshall in program history and has won seven straight against the Thundering Herd.
The first half was scoreless. WKU looked like it would strike early when Avery Jacobsen’s long distance free kick in the ninth minute bounced off the crossbar, but a Marshall defender cleared the ball. In the 25th minute, WKU had a mounting attack and Lily Rummo got off a shot on target, but Herd keeper Mira Pastoft made a diving save.
Marshall struck first in the 55th minute with a goal from Meg Jarvis. Down 1-0, WKU got the equalizer in the 82nd minute. Mackenzie Crittenberger fired a shot from distance that hit Pastoft square in the gloves. The keeper was unable to secure the ball and it bounced over the goal line.
In overtime, WKU quickly scored the game-winner. Just 23 seconds in, Rummo sent a cross into the box where Sophia Fondren finished it off with a header for the golden goal.
It was Crittenberger’s second goal of the season and Fondren’s first of the season and her WKU career. Rummo notched her first assist of the season on Fondren’s goal and Brina Micheels picked up her third of the season on Crittenberger’s.
It the first time the Lady Toppers have come back to win a match in which they were down since a 2-1 win against Little Rock on Nov. 6, 2013.
The Lady Toppers will be back in action Sunday against Middle Tennessee at the WKU Soccer Complex. The match is set to begin at 6 p.m.