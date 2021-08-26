The Western Kentucky soccer team knocked off defending Southeastern Conference champion (RV) Vanderbilt in overtime on Thursday 3-2 at the WKU Soccer Complex.
The match featured three penalty kicks, including the golden goal scored by WKU in overtime, and a free kick goal. Brina Micheels notched two of the goals and Avery Jacobsen scored the other and assisted on one.
WKU is off to its best start since the 2009 season with a 3-0-0 record. The Lady Toppers also improved their home winning streak to nine straight matches, the longest since a 12-match streak that began in 2008 and stretched to 2009.
“I told the team after the game, one game certainly doesn’t make a season, but I was super proud of our grit and determination tonight,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “I think we learned a lot about ourselves and really grew as a team over the course of the 95 minutes we played.”
It was the first win against an SEC school for WKU since defeating Ole Miss in Bowling Green on Aug. 22, 2008. It was WKU’s first ever win against Vanderbilt.
After a scoreless first half, both teams turned up the intensity in the second. In the 54th minute, the Lady Toppers were awarded the first penalty kick of the night. Jacobsen took it for WKU and sailed it past the keeper.
Four minutes later, Vanderbilt earned the second penalty. WKU goalkeeper Alexis Bach made the save on the penalty, but the ball bounced back out to Raegan Kelley, who put it in the back of the net to even things up.
In the 77th minute, WKU was given a free kick inside the box after a back-pass was called on Vanderbilt. Jacobsen touched the ball first as a fake and Micheels launched it past the Commodore line into the upper right corner.
Vanderbilt fought back with a goal in the 88th minute from Abi Brighton to set up overtime between the two teams.
In the 94th minute, WKU was awarded another penalty kick after a takedown in the box. This time Micheels took it and clinched the win with the goal.
“Going into overtime, we were just as pumped as when the game started,” Micheels said in a news release. “We don’t back down at all. We keep going no matter what the score is, no matter where we are in the game. It was an amazing team effort.”
Jacobsen scored her first goal of the season and second of her career. She also notched her second assist of the season. Micheels’ two goals are her only two goals of the season through three matches. She now has three in her career.
The Lady Toppers will have a week-long break from matches before hosting Tennessee Tech on Sept. 3 to conclude WKU’s four-match homestand. That match is set for a 4 p.m. start.