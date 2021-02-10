WKU loses 1-0 to Ole Miss in double overtime
WKU lost 1-0 to Ole Miss in double overtime on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the WKU Soccer Complex. (Austin Anthony/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Austin Anthony

The Western Kentucky women’s soccer team’s scheduled matches against Bellarmine (Feb. 11) and Lipscomb (Feb. 14) have been canceled.

Thursday’s match has been called off due to expected inclement weather in the Bowling Green area. Sunday’s match has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Lipscomb program.

WKU’s home opener will now be Feb. 17 against Xavier.

