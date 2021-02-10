The Western Kentucky women’s soccer team’s scheduled matches against Bellarmine (Feb. 11) and Lipscomb (Feb. 14) have been canceled.
Thursday’s match has been called off due to expected inclement weather in the Bowling Green area. Sunday’s match has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Lipscomb program.
WKU’s home opener will now be Feb. 17 against Xavier.
