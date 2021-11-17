Western Kentucky softball coach Amy Tudor has announced the program's 2022 signing class.
The Hilltoppers received national letters of intent from Anniston Bray, Luna Curran, Addy Edgmon, Kaytlan Kemp and Maddy Wood.
"We are excited to announce and welcome this class to WKU," Tudor said in a news release. "Our focus signing these five young ladies was to add arms, speed and more lefties to the lineup. They all bring something different to the table and we are looking forward to having them on our team."
Bray plays at Model High School in Richmond. During her junior campaign, Bray ranked in the top five in stolen bases, top 10 for KHSAA batting average and top 20 in runs scored.
Entering her senior campaign, Bray has racked up 65 games played, .580 batting average, .665 on base percentage, 119 hits, 46 RBIs, 124 runs and 56 stolen bases. The four-sport varsity athlete also earned the KHSAA 44th All-District award in addition to earn Academic All-State from 2018-21.
Curran is from Wellington, Fla., where she played her prep ball at Oxbridge Academy. The right-handed pitcher is coming off a junior campaign in which she was a team captain while earning Palm Beach 5A-1A Softball Player of the Year honors.
The hurler led Oxbridge Academy to the 3A state finals with a 0.54 ERA and an 11-1 record with 121 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched. Curran tossed five no-hitters including two perfect games while owning a .462 batting average at the plate with 29 RBI, nine doubles and four home runs. Curran was tabbed both the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Palm Beach Post Small Schools Player of the Year. The All-County First Team and Miracle Sports All-State Second Team honoree helped her team to a district championship and state regional finals appearance in 2021.
While COVID canceled her sophomore season, Curran was tabbed Extra Inning Softball's #82 Ranked Pitcher in Class of 2022.
As a freshman, Curran earned 6A-1A All-County Second Team honors from Palm Beach Sun Sentinel. She landed Best of Palm Beach County Prep All-Stars honorable mention recognition and Miracle Sports 4A All-State honorable mention status. Curran's squad won the 2019 district championship and advanced to the state semifinals.
Edgmon is from Whitwell, Tenn., where she played her prep ball at Sequatchie County High School. The left-handed outfielder is a two-time Extra Innings High School All-American in addition to earning USA Today High School All-American honors. Edgmon is a three-time All-District selection in both softball and basketball. She earned All-State recognition from both the Tennessee sports writers and Tennessee coaches. Edgmon also landed Tennessee High School Best of Preps honors.
Through her first three seasons of high school ball, Edgmon has tallied 78 games played, .521 batting average, .567 on-base percentage, 124 hits, 128 RBI and 108 runs. On the bases, Edgmon has racked up 72 stolen bases entering her senior season.
Kemp is from Henderson County High School. With her versatility, Kemp is listed as a utility player with the ability to play both infield and outfield for the Hilltoppers.
Kemp holds her high school's single-season and career stolen bases record with her senior season still to go. She's already a two-time All-Region selection as well. Entering her senior campaign, Kemp owns 78 games played, .447 batting average, .519 on-base percentage, 113 hits, 38 RBIs, 92 runs and 67 stolen bases.
A native of Corydon, Iowa, Wood played her prep ball at Wayne High School. A letterwinner in softball (three seasons), track and field (two seasons) and basketball (three seasons), the right-handed pitcher is a two-time Class 1A region champion. Wood has earned first and second team All-Conference Honors while posting a pair of .300 or better season batting averages. The All-Academic Honoree also led her squad in doubles, triples, RBI and runs scored during the 2020 campaign.