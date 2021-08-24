The Western Kentucky softball team announced its 2021 fall schedule Tuesday. The Hilltoppers will suit up for eight exhibition contests.
WKU will make its first appearance of the 2021-22 school year Sept. 24 at the WKU Softball Complex when the Hilltoppers will square off against Lakeland Community College in a doubleheader.
One week later, on Oct. 1, the Tops will welcome Volunteer State Community College for another doubleheader.
On October 10, WKU will head to Louisville for an afternoon doubleheader hosted by Bellarmine.
The Hilltoppers will wrap up the 2021 fall slate Oct. 12 when Austin Peay comes to town for a doubleheader.