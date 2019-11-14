Western Kentucky softball coach Amy Tudor announced the addition of a pair of prep standouts in Kennedy Foote and Kelsie Houchens following Wednesday’s national signing day.
“We are excited to add these talented athletes to our team,” Tudor said in a news release. “This class was position focused.”
Foote is set to join WKU after she concludes her prep career at Thompson High School this coming spring. The Alabaster, Ala., native has already collected All-Area, All-County, All-Region and All-State recognition each of her first three seasons at Thompson. A right-handed infielder, Foote has also earned her squad’s Team Hustle and Team Batting MVP awards.
“Kennedy can do a lot of things well," Tudor said. "She is versatile defensively and will add power from the right side offensively. She runs well and has a high game IQ. We are excited to add her to our lineup."
Houchens attends Male High School in Louisville. Earlier this summer, Houchens led her squad to a perfect 39-0 season that resulted in both KHSAA and national championships – the first of either sort for the program. She was selected as a Third Team All-American in addition to collecting First Team NFCA All-Region, Region 7 All-Tournament Team and State All-Tournament Team honors. She finished her junior campaign with a 25-0 record and a 0.57 ERA combined with 173 strikeouts.
“Kelsie will be the lone pitcher in this class," Tudor said. "She is a righty who can spin the ball and locate all of her pitches well. She led her team to a state championship title as well as a high school national title. She will be a great addition to our pitching staff.”
