After a strong showing in a shortened 2020 season and with the majority of its softball team returning, expectations are high for Western Kentucky this spring.
The Hilltoppers were picked by league coaches to win Conference USA's East Division this season, which is scheduled to begin this weekend at the Bash in the Boro at Georgia Southern.
"I think one of the biggest expectations is to not get complacent and to continue to strive to get better every day," WKU coach Amy Tudor said. "Those are things we're trying to instill in them whether we're picked eighth or we're picked first – how do we view ourselves, how do we want to play the game? Things that we think are important in playing this game and representing our school in the best manner possible."
The season is scheduled to start Friday in Statesboro, Ga., against Georgia Southern, and features 46 games that the Hilltoppers are hoping will prepare them for the Conference USA Tournament, which is scheduled May 12-15 in Bowling Green – the first time the league tournament has been hosted by WKU since it joined C-USA. The Tops haven't won a league title since 2015.
"I think it's awesome," redshirt junior pitcher Shelby Nunn, a South Warren graduate, said. "Bowling Green is an awesome community to be a part of, especially coming from South and (catcher) Kendall (Smith) coming from Warren East – that rivalry, it's nice to be on the same team and just bring that competition from Bowling Green. I think it'll be a wonderful opportunity."
The expectations are in place to get there and perform well. WKU received eight first-place votes to win the East Division, ahead of Marshall (three first-place votes), Charlotte (one first-place vote), Middle Tennessee, Florida Atlantic and Florida International. North Texas was picked to win the West Division.
WKU went 20-5 in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and enters the 2021 season with 10 straight wins, including a three-game sweep of Middle Tennessee in its opening – and only – league series last season.
Of the 19 players on WKU's roster, 17 are retuning from that team, including Nunn and fellow pitcher Kelsey Aikey, as well as Smith – all three of which were named to the preseason all-conference team.
"This fall and this preseason we've really been focusing on each aspect of the game," Aikey, a redshirt senior, said. "Pitchers are very focused in their bullpens, we've been doing a bunch of hitting and our infield has been taking every step that they can, so I think we've really been focusing on every aspect, so we're just waiting to put everything together."
Behind Aikey and Nunn, WKU is hoping to have strong pitching this spring. Tudor says she feels "like we haven't had a staff like we have now in a long time." Aikey ranked 23rd on D1Softball's Top-100 Pitchers list following her senior season last year – she was the only representative from the league – where she posted a 10-3 record and a 1.86 ERA. Nunn pitched in seven games, going 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA – the lowest mark in the league.
WKU also returns Kennedy Sullivan, who pitched in eight games and posted a 2.26 ERA, and Katie Gardner, who made three appearances as a freshman after starring at Warren East. The Tops also bring in Kelsie Houchens, a freshman who led Male to a perfect 39-0 record and KHSAA state championship as a junior with a 25-0 mark and 0.57 ERA pitching as a junior.
"We've went from having one or two pitchers on the staff to five good pitchers on our staff," Smith said. "I'm very excited. I'm with them every day, they all have different personalities, I love them all in their own different ways, but I'm very excited to see what this season holds."
Sullivan is expected to contribute in multiple positions and hit in the meat of the lineup, after batting .417 last season. The mark was third on the team behind outfielders Taylor Davis and Brylee Hage – the latter of which started 11 games and played in 21. Smith, Jordan Thomas – who has hit leadoff the last three seasons – Paige Carter and T.J. Webster all hit over .300 for WKU, which hit .331 as a team in its 25 games.
Sullivan, Smith and Carter all provided some pop with five homers each and 69 of the team's 128 RBIs, and Tudor believes her team to have depth this spring.
"I think the biggest thing is that we finally have some competition in every spot, so practices are better, therefore it makes everyone else better competing against better athletes," the eighth-year WKU coach said. "It'll be fun to see who decides to shine this season."
