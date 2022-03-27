The Western Kentucky softball team lost 3-2 to Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Fla., on Sunday and dropped the series 2-1.
The Owls (18-17 overall, 6-3 Conference USA) played the series finale just hours after learning of the passing of their head coach and founder of their program, Joan Joyce.
“We are saddened by the loss of Coach Joan Joyce. It was an honor and a pleasure to coach against her and to talk softball with her," WKU head coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. "We send our deepest sympathies and prayers to her family, the FAU softball team and coaches.”
Like the Owls had done in both previous games, they scored in their first trip to the plate. FAU tallied all three of its runs in the bottom of the first after taking advantage of a pair of Hilltopper miscues. Riley Olson doubled home two runs in the frame.
With runners on the corners and two outs in the top of the sixth, Bailey Curry hit a two-run double to make it 3-2, but Lynn Gardner shut down the Hilltoppers (22-7, 6-3) from there in the complete-game victory. She allowed five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
Shelby Nunn allowed three runs – two earned – on three hits and a walk in 3.1 innings. Katie Gardner allowed just one hit and struck out three over the final 2.2 innings.
WKU is next scheduled to host FIU in a three-game series at the WKU Softball Complex, starting with a 6 p.m. game Friday.