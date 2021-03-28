The Western Kentucky softball team's midweek game against Lipscomb slated for Tuesday has been canceled due to scheduling changes for the Lipscomb program.
The game was scheduled to be played in Bowling Green at 6 p.m.
WKU last played Wednesday, when it beat No. 7 Kentucky 2-1 in nine innings. WKU is scheduled to next play at Marshall in a three-game series that'll open Thursday at noon in Huntington, W.Va.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Tuesday, March 30 – 6 p.m. vs. Lipscomb | Canceled
- Thursday, April 1 – Noon CT at Marshall | Huntington, W.Va.
- Friday, April 2 – Noon & 2 p.m. CT at Marshall | Huntington, W.Va.
- Saturday, April 3 – 11 a.m. CT at Marshall | Huntington, W.Va.
- Wednesday, April 7 – 6 p.m. CT vs. Eastern Kentucky | Bowling Green