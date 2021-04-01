The Western Kentucky softball team's upcoming four-game series at Marshall has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case in the Hilltoppers’ Tier 1 testing group and subsequent contact tracing.
The Hilltoppers were scheduled to open Conference USA play against the Herd starting Thursday with a noon game, play a doubleheader Friday and conclude the series Saturday in Huntington, W.Va.
WKU is scheduled to host Eastern Kentucky in a 6 p.m. game April 7, before heading to Middle Tennessee to open C-USA play with a four-game series starting April 16.
The Hilltoppers are currently 15-4 overall and have won five straight games, with the latest coming 2-1 in nine innings against No. 7 Kentucky on March 24. WKU also had a game against Lipscomb scheduled for March 30 canceled due to scheduling changes at Lipscomb.