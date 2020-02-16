Western Kentucky softball wrapped up a perfect 5-0 weekend at the Chattanooga Challenge with a 2-0 victory over Bowling Green on Sunday. Shelby Nunn (3-0) dealt five innings of two-hit ball before Kelsey Aikey (4-1) closed out the Hilltoppers’ seventh-straight win with her second save of the season.
WKU is now 8-2 and will play their next 14 games at home.
“I am extremely proud of our all-out effort this weekend,” WKU head coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “I felt we executed a balanced attack at the plate, in the circle and in the field. Our energy and focus stayed consistent and we look forward to getting back to work this week.”
Bowling Green’s first batter of the day dropped a single into left field but the Falcons’ next 12 batters would be retired in order as Nunn got help from her defense with five grounders and seven flyouts across that span.
WKU got all the offense it needed for the win with a pair of timely hits in the fourth inning. Jordan Thomas doubled off the left field fence and moved to third on a groundout. From there, Kennedy Sullivan sent an RBI-base hit past a diving BGSU shortstop to plate her teammate. The knock was Sullivan’s second in as many innings as the sophomore also notched a double in the top of the third.
Aikey took over for Nunn in the circle in the bottom of the sixth, punching out a pair and inducing a flyouts to Paige Carter in foul territory.
In the Hilltoppers’ final trip to the plate, the squad added an unearned insurance run. Smith registered a one-out single before a fielder’s choice and walk put two runners on base for WKU. Pinch hitting, Princess Valencia reached on an error that allowed McElroy to score from second and give WKU the final 2-0 margin.
Sullivan’s two-hit day was her fifth multi-hit game of the season. As a team, WKU out-hit Bowling Green 7-2 in the contest.
Nunn earned her third win of the season in the circle. The junior finished with a line of five complete innings, two hits, zero runs and one walk as she combined with Aikey for their second shutout of the season. Aikey closed the final two frames allowing zero hits, one walk and registering three strikeouts.
Nunn is now 10-0 in pitching decision since the beginning of her sophomore year and 25-15 on her career. Aikey’s save was the 14th of her career, which is tied for third among all active NCAA Division I pitchers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.