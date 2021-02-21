The Western Kentucky softball team closed the Chattanooga Challenge with a 4-1 record after a 15-6 win Sunday against Indiana State.
“Overall I was proud of the team’s effort this weekend,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “We figured out ways to put ourselves in a position to win each of the games. Today, the team did a great job responding after a hard loss yesterday. The offense exploded, we played great defense and Katie (Gardner) earned her first win in the circle.”
WKU did most of its damage in the first inning, jumping out to a 7-3 lead. The Hilltoppers added a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and sixth and closed out with a three-run seventh inning.
After turning in 15 runs against the Sycamores on Saturday, the Hilltoppers duplicated their success Sunday with the exact same number of runs – the most for WKU since Feb. 17, 2018, against Tennessee State.
Gardner earned the win in the circle – the first of her career – pitching three innings and giving up only one run. Shelby Nunn got the start and Kennedy Sullivan closed out the final 3.1 innings.
Sullivan went 4 for 5 from the plate, cashing in two runs and five RBIs. Paige Carter and Kendall Smith each had three-hit afternoons. Jordan Thomas connected for one of the Hilltoppers’ four home runs on the day in the form of a grand slam in the opening frame. Carter and Smith each added homers as well.
