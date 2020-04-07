Kelsey Aikey believes the culture is what set Western Kentucky softball’s trajectory to a remarkable 2020.
The challenge of retaining that for 2021 is why she’s opting to return.
WKU’s star pitcher is cashing in on the NCAA’s recent vote to allow seniors to come back for their extra year of eligibility after the season was suddenly canceled due to the coronavirus.
“My life revolves around softball so it wasn’t really a hard option to go by,” Aikey said on a Zoom conference call with reporters on Monday. “Everyone else on the team, when we heard that, we knew that if we got that opportunity for another year that we were going to take that.”
The Hilltoppers were 20-5 and getting ready for practice at North Texas on March 12 when the news came out that the spring sports season would be indefinitely suspended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A few days later, the spring sports season was outright canceled and left several questions about careers moving forward.
Aikey and senior outfielder Paige Carter are two of WKU’s three seniors who plan to return for their extra season of eligibility. Infielder Morgan McElroy will not return as she pursues an accounting career in Nashville.
“Obviously people were excited to get that year back,” coach Amy Tudor said. “That was a big scare not only for the seniors being their last year, but the underclassmen. I feel like it was a moment of excitement and now the question remains how you handle that. That’s the difficult matter. Scholarships are still at 12, budget issues will arise and things like that.”
The NCAA voted last week to give spring sports athletes a way to get back the season they lost in 2020, but did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors who decide to return. WKU, like every other Division-I institution, will experience financial challenges with the NCAA’s revenue distribution reduced by $375 million this year.
“It will effect a lot of things and those are decisions that will have to be made internally,” Tudor said. “It’s always difficult, but it’s a task we have to face to have those years back. I feel like our senior class was small and two of the three will be returning. But, obviously it effects the recruiting down the road. The ‘21s have already verballed and things like that will take place a year or two in advance will definitely have an impact on the structure of our team.”
Along with Carter and Aikey returning, WKU already has two 2020 signees expected next season in Kennedy Foote (Alabaster, Ala.) and Kelsie Houchens (Male HS).
When the season ended, WKU was ranked No. 30 in the opening RPI and its 20 wins in the first 24 games was the fastest run to 20 victories of any team in program history.
That 20-5 record followed up a 37-13 campaign from 2019.
“We came together and discussed what we wanted our team to look like and our goals we wanted to accomplish in the end,” sophomore pitcher Kennedy Sullivan said. “We feel like we really clicked. Now that it got taken away from us, that’s just going to allow us to build and set that culture and mentality for next year, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.