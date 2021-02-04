The Western Kentucky softball team has been predicted to win the Conference USA East Division by league coaches, receiving eight first-place votes.
Individually, WKU pitchers Kelsey Aikey and Shelby Nunn, along with catcher Kendall Smith, were named to the preseason all-conference team.
Voted on by the league’s head coaches, Marshall was predicted to finish second in the East, pulling in three first-place votes. Charlotte claimed the final nod to round out the poll’s top three. Middle Tennessee, Florida Atlantic and FIU rounded out the East Division, respectively.
In the West Division, North Texas received 10 of 12 first-place votes for the top spot. UAB and Southern Miss each drew a first-place vote while being slotted second and third. UTSA, Louisiana Tech and UTEP rounded out the West.
Aikey and Nunn represented two of the three pitchers on the preseason all-conference team. They were joined by Preseason Pitcher of the Year, North Texas’ Hope Trautwein. Smith was one of two catchers to earn a spot on the team. Marshall’s Aly Harrell was tabbed the Preseason Player of the Year.
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
EAST
1. WKU (8)
2. Marshall (3)
3. Charlotte (1)
4. Middle Tennessee
5. Florida Atlantic
6. FIU
WEST
1. North Texas (10)
2. UAB (1)
3. Southern Miss (1)
4. UTSA
5. Louisiana Tech
6. UTEP
(first place votes in parentheses)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Aly Harrell, Marshall (Senior, IF)
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Hope Trautwein, North Texas (Senior, RHP)
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Pitcher: Kelsey Aikey R-Sr. WKU
Pitcher: Shelby Nunn R-Jr. WKU
Pitcher: Hope Trautwein Sr. North Texas
Catcher: Kendall Smith R-Jr. WKU
Catcher: Bailey Vannoy Jr. Charlotte
Infielder: Sierra Huerta Sr. Marshall
Infielder: Summer Burgess Gr. Middle Tennessee
Infielder: Lexi Cushing Gr. Middle Tennessee
Infielder: Aly Harrell Sr. Marshall
Infielder: Riley Grunberg So. UTSA
Infielder: Tayla Evans Jr. North Texas
Outfielder: Kasey Flores Jr. UTEP
Outfielder: Mya Stevenson Jr. Marshall
Outfielder: Celeste Loughman Sr. UTSA
Outfielder: Madison Rayner Jr. Southern Miss
DP/Utility: Saige Pye Sr. Marshall
