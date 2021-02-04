Sports_wkusoftball030720-8.jpg
Western Kentucky senior Kelsey Aikey pitches against Middle Tennessee last March at the WKU Softball Complex.

 Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com

The Western Kentucky softball team has been predicted to win the Conference USA East Division by league coaches, receiving eight first-place votes.

Individually, WKU pitchers Kelsey Aikey and Shelby Nunn, along with catcher Kendall Smith, were named to the preseason all-conference team.

Voted on by the league’s head coaches, Marshall was predicted to finish second in the East, pulling in three first-place votes. Charlotte claimed the final nod to round out the poll’s top three. Middle Tennessee, Florida Atlantic and FIU rounded out the East Division, respectively.

In the West Division, North Texas received 10 of 12 first-place votes for the top spot. UAB and Southern Miss each drew a first-place vote while being slotted second and third. UTSA, Louisiana Tech and UTEP rounded out the West.

Aikey and Nunn represented two of the three pitchers on the preseason all-conference team. They were joined by Preseason Pitcher of the Year, North Texas’ Hope Trautwein. Smith was one of two catchers to earn a spot on the team. Marshall’s Aly Harrell was tabbed the Preseason Player of the Year.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

EAST

1. WKU (8)

2. Marshall (3)

3. Charlotte (1)

4. Middle Tennessee

5. Florida Atlantic

6. FIU

WEST

1. North Texas (10)

2. UAB (1)

3. Southern Miss (1)

4. UTSA

5. Louisiana Tech

6. UTEP

(first place votes in parentheses)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Aly Harrell, Marshall (Senior, IF)

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Hope Trautwein, North Texas (Senior, RHP)

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Pitcher: Kelsey Aikey R-Sr. WKU

Pitcher: Shelby Nunn R-Jr. WKU

Pitcher: Hope Trautwein Sr. North Texas

Catcher: Kendall Smith R-Jr. WKU

Catcher: Bailey Vannoy Jr. Charlotte

Infielder: Sierra Huerta Sr. Marshall

Infielder: Summer Burgess Gr. Middle Tennessee

Infielder: Lexi Cushing Gr. Middle Tennessee

Infielder: Aly Harrell Sr. Marshall

Infielder: Riley Grunberg So. UTSA

Infielder: Tayla Evans Jr. North Texas

Outfielder: Kasey Flores Jr. UTEP

Outfielder: Mya Stevenson Jr. Marshall

Outfielder: Celeste Loughman Sr. UTSA

Outfielder: Madison Rayner Jr. Southern Miss

DP/Utility: Saige Pye Sr. Marshall

