WKU softball scored nine unanswered runs to rally past Valpo 9-2 to close play in the Louisville-hosted Red & Black Challenge on Sunday. The Hilltoppers climb to 11-4 on the season with the win while Valpo drops to 4-9.
Kelsey Aikey allowed two runs over three innings in relief to earn the win and move to 3-4 on the season.
Taylor Davis paced the offense with three hits. Kennedy Sullivan, Taylor Sanders and TJ Webster had two hits each for WKU.
The Hilltoppers host Kentucky at 6 p.m. Wednesday.{&end}