After opening the season with a 20-4 record and starting Conference USA action 3-0, Western Kentucky's softball team ranked No. 30 in the first RPI of the 2020 season.
The Amy Tudor-led squad already has eight top-75 wins, which includes a victory at No. 26 Troy and a series sweep of No. 73 Middle Tennessee.
The Hilltoppers are off to a 20-4 start – 3-0 in Conference USA – and have achieved a 20-win season quicker than any other team in program history. WKU currently has a 10-game win streak dating back to Feb. 22.
Three of WKU’s wins came over teams in the top 50 of the RPI with Troy coming in at 26th, Lipscomb ranking 43rd and North Florida at No. 45. Additional top-100 wins by the Tops include a pair of victories over No. 67 Illinois State.
WKU has outscored top-100 opponents 49-22, allowing just one opposing team to score more than three runs in a game. The Hilltoppers run-ruled Illinois State in the teams' second meeting, 12-1 in five innings, in addition to shutting out North Florida, 3-0.
In C-USA, five squads rank in the top 100 of the opening RPI. WKU has the top mark at 31 with North Texas right behind it at 32. UAB is next at No. 60 followed by Middle Tennessee (73) and Marshall (100).
The remaining teams from WKU’s schedule this season (and C-USA), ranked in order of RPI, are: FIU (109), Bowling Green (112), Tennessee Tech (126), Indiana State (133), Charlotte (150), Ohio (161), College of Charleston (171), Evansville (174), Southern Miss (178), Florida Atlantic (202), Belmont (214), Austin Peay (216), Louisiana Tech (223), Green Bay (224), Chattanooga (238), UTEP (251) and IUPUI (255).
