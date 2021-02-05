Following a sudden ending to a strong start of the 2020 season, the Western Kentucky softball team announced its upcoming 2021 schedule on Friday.
WKU returns 17 players from a team that started 20-5 just a year ago, along with welcoming two new faces to the squad this spring.
Looking ahead at the season, WKU will be competing against a strong schedule with 46 games, hoping to secure a spot in the Conference USA tournament hosted May 12-15 in Bowling Green.
The regular-season slate starts for the Tops with a trip to Statesboro, Ga., for the Georgia Southern-hosted Bash in the Boro event. The season starts Feb. 12 as WKU faces off against the host, Georgia Southern. Day two for the Tops in Statesboro includes matchups against UNC Wilmington and a rematch against Georgia Southern. On Sunday, action closes as WKU faces UNC Wilmington for their second matchup of the weekend.
The next weekend features a trip to Chattanooga, Tenn., where WKU begins with a matchup against Kennesaw State, followed by contests with Chattanooga and Indiana State. Last year at the Chattanooga Challenge, the Tops finished undefeated as the squad returned home with five wins on the weekend.
For the third weekend of the 2021 slate, WKU will play host as Indiana State and Bowling Green State come to town for the Holiday Inn Hilltopper Classic, where the Tops will play each team twice.
The fourth weekend of the season includes a trip to Starkville, Miss., as the Tops will take their squad into a stout Mississippi State Tournament. The host, Mississippi State, is coming off of a 25-3 season just a year ago as the Tops will match up with them on the second day of the tournament.
Next, WKU will travel to Louisville for its last regular-season tournament. The Hilltoppers will take on Louisville once and Valpo twice across Saturday and Sunday.
Following the Tops’ five-week span of weekend tournaments, WKU will host its first midweek non-conference opponent as Kentucky comes to town for the first time since 2018.
New for the 2021 season, all Conference USA series will switch to a four-game series played over a three-day span. With this, each team will play a reduced schedule with WKU only hosting two conference series this season, and traveling for three.
WKU’s conference schedule includes traveling to Marshall, Middle Tennessee and FIU, while the Hilltoppers will host Charlotte and Florida Atlantic.
For the first time since joining Conference USA, WKU will host the conference tournament as the Hilltoppers look to become one of the eight teams to qualify for the event. If the Tops make the tournament, they will be the first host in eight seasons to qualify for the event, along with reaching their fourth straight C-USA tournament.
Over the span of the season, WKU is slated to host 16 games and will match up with 21 different teams.
Due to limited capacity based on state COVID-19 guidelines, WKU will not offer season tickets or walk-up sales at softball games this season. Streaming will be available for most games and live stats will be available at WKUSports.com. A streaming schedule for spring sports is expected to be released soon.
